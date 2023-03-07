99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Five Nevis students perform in Honor Band

They attended the UMD Junior High School Honor Band Festival on Feb. 28.

NevisHonorBand030823.E.PRE.jpg
Nevis students who attended the UMD Junior High School Honor Band Festival Feb. 28 were, from left, Peyton Benson, tuba; Freddy Arellano, euphonium; Finn Henry, alto saxophone; Noah George, tenor saxophone and Cassandra Bolster, percussion.
Contributed / Lisa Moses
March 07, 2023 12:35 PM

