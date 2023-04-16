99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Five Nevis robotics students recognized

NevisRoboticsDrivers110222.N.PRE.jpg
Alex Grundeen and Kiana Bjorkstrand were two of the five Nevis robotics team members who received recognition for their academic performance recently.
Enterprise file photo
Today at 10:08 AM

Five members of the Nevis Tech-No-Tigers robotics team have been named to the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference All-Academic Team.

Senior Evan Pohl, juniors Kiana Bjorkstrand, sophomores Ella Marotte and Alex Grundeen and freshmen Ella DeWitt were recognized for academic excellence. To earn NMRC All-Academic Team honors, a student must possess a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

This honor is open to students in grade levels 9-12. In addition to the GPA requirement a student must meet all varsity level lettering requirements set by their team or school district.

The NMRC consists of 31 teams across the Northern part of Minnesota along with three teams from North Dakota. A total of 98 students from 15 different teams were named to the All-Academic team.

