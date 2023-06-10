Five generations visit Birch Harbor Resort

Editor’s note: When the railroad was built in Park Rapids in 1891, it easily brought tourists to our lovely lakes and pines country. To laud our area’s rich, 132-year history as a summer vacationland, the Park Rapids Enterprise is launching a new series, entitled “Making Northern Minn. Memories,” beginning with two articles in today’s edition.

Generations of families and groups have developed lasting connections with our natural resources and the good people at resorts, campgrounds and parks who cater to them. Tourism is an obvious economic driver for Hubbard County, but it’s also prompted life-changing experiences for vacationers and locals. Do you have a remarkable story or tradition to share? Contact Shannon Geisen at sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-732-3364.

There are no fish in Lower Bottle Lake.

So says Mike O’Brien of central Illinois.

(Wink, wink.)

Five generations of O’Briens have traversed the roughly 700 miles from Peoria, Ill. to Birch Harbor Resort, north of Park Rapids, for the past 56 years.

The O'Briens are carrying on a 56-year family tradition, visiting Birch Harbor Resort every June. From left, are Paige, Tammy, Mike, Jason, Natalie and Abby. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Mike’s grandpa, Roy O’Brien, discovered the charms of northern Minnesota in the late 1940s.

“My dad (Kenny O’Brien) was coming up when he was a kid in the late ‘50s,” Mike said.

The family permanently fell in love with Birch Harbor Resort in 1967. Mike was 9-months-old.

Like a second home

Mike cavorted along the shores of Lower Bottle Lake with other kids who visited the resort each year. They played Kick the Can, caught crawdads or took wooden rowboats onto the lake. They walked to Deer Lane to buy pushup ice cream and play pinball, he said.

He eventually brought his sweetheart and wife, Tammy.

“We spent our honeymoon here in 1989, and we’ve been here every year, except when she was pregnant with our son, Jason, and our daughter, Paige,” Mike recalled.

With the same families returning summer after summer, “their kids and my kids grew up together,” he said. “It’s kinda like old home week.”

Tammy said, when newbies arrive at the resort, they’re “family” by midweek.

This year, Jason and his wife, Abby, brought their 9-month-old, Natalie.

Natalie, at 9 months, is the fifth generation of O'Brien to frolic at Birch Harbor Resort. She is Mike and Tammy's first grandchild. Contributed/Abby O'Brien

“She’s on sensory overload,” Mike said of their first grandchild’s first-ever Northwoods experience.

Favorite memories

Tammy remembers seeing her first black bear during their honeymoon stay.

Paige’s favorite memory is an extreme journey through streams, rivers and bogs down the Mantrap chain of lakes with Jason and a resort friend. They traveled via boat with a 15-horsepower motor.

“It was a perfect day out, so we decided to see how far we could go. We were able to make it all the way down to Belle Taine,” she said.

“It was an all-day trek,” Jason recalled.

“At one point, we had to get out of the boat because we didn’t think civilization was anywhere near,” Paige continued.

“It wasn’t,” Jason added.

Their parents retrieved them from Nevis.

Catching fish

The opportunity to catch a walleye or northern pike in northern Minnesota is unparalleled.

“Nothing but bullheads,” Mike says about local fishing, unconvincingly.

Especially after the O’Briens share oodles of Polaroids, their arms outstretched holding a variety of fish.

Abby caught a monster walleye – her first – last summer. She was 27 weeks pregnant at the time.

Abby O'Brien relished catching this walleye last summer. She was pregnant with Natalie at the time. Contributed/Mike O'Brien

Jason is a financial advisor, “so he wears a suit every day, then we came up (the first time). I’m like ‘You’re like a totally different person,” she said.

“I’m tying off knots, hooking up fish,” Jason said.

“I was very impressed,” Abby said.

She loves the outdoors, too. This is her fourth year at the resort.

Supporting the local economy

During their stay, the O’Briens go to the candy stores, restaurants, sports centers and more. “We’re buying gas and groceries, everything like that,” Mike said.

The O’Briens said they’ve witnessed a lot of changes over the years, but they’ve all been good.

“The memories made, the families and the friends,” said Tammy.

They’ve established lifelong friendships with people from across Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Recently retired from the construction industry, Mike said his family couldn’t afford to buy lake property.

They’re grateful to spend two weeks at Birch Harbor Resort.

“It’s a great resort,” Mike said.

This is Theresa and Gary Blakely’s fourth season of owning Birch Harbor Resort. Nine lakeside cabins sit on 26 acres.

Gary jokes that the previous owners warned them about the O’Briens, drawing laughter.

But Mike knows the resort so thoroughly, he gives tours when the Blakelys are unavailable.

Theresa says, “We’ve been impressed, that’s for sure, with the people that have just fallen in love with the area, the lake, the resort. I’m sure it’s the same at other resorts.”

She’s a 1984 graduate of Park Rapids Area High School.

“Everybody loves Park Rapids,” she said.

The Blakely’s recently got an offer for the resort, but they refuse to sell off the cabins.

“We believe in resorting,” Theresa said.

Conversation turns to how Lower Bottle Lake once sported seven resorts. Now there are three.

Families run ragged back home, Tammy said, but at the resort “you can breathe and exhale.”

They eat meals together.

All the guests gather in the lodge or around the campfire, swapping stories and playing card games.

“It’s just really nice to unplug,” Mike said.

