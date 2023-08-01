First treaty rights museum in Minnesota to open in Park Rapids

Giiwedinong the Anishinaabe Museum of Treaties and Culture is beginning to take form in downtown Park Rapids. Giiwedinong means “north wind” in the Ojibwe language.

The museum began as a project funded by Honor the Earth and Akiing, an Anishinaabe Community Development organization that means “northern Minnesota” in Ojibwe.

In October 2022, Akiing purchased the historic Carnegie building, which most recently housed an Enbridge office, and has been working on renovations to prepare for its opening.

The museum is tentatively planning to open Oct. 1, which is the two-year anniversary of when the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline project began operations.

The museum will feature a water protector exhibit that will include photos, stories and narratives from the movement in both northern Minnesota and the Standing Rock Reservation, where many people gathered to protest the Dakota Access pipeline.

“We want to share our history and honor water protectors in this work,” said Winona LaDuke, who is the museum project coordinator for Akiing.

“Many people who want to learn about citizen engagement, regulatory processes, treaty rights and the history of Minnesota. We take the responsibility of telling our stories for the public very seriously.”

LaDuke said more external panels will be going up while they continue to work on the inside.

The Giiwedinong Museum is funded entirely by private contributions and represents the first

independent Indigenous museum in Minnesota. Giiwedinong plans to develop a supporting

membership base, and will also seek funds from state agencies and foundations to support the exhibits and staffing.

The mission statement on the museum’s website is “to share the treaties, stories and education of the Deep North, spanning from Wisconsin, Minnesota, North and South Dakota and beyond.”

The museum will also promote the recognition of both emerging and established Anishinaabe artists in their diverse storytelling mediums.

According to a news release from Akiing, Red Lake artist Brian Dow, a well-known painter, graphic artist and clothing designer, is creating a mural on the building featuring Anishinaabe beadwork designs. He is also leading a group of youth in creating a water protector mural, designed by Isaac Murdoch, on the building’s western wall.

Museum board chair Renee Gurneau from Red Lake is helping guide the cultural exhibits of the museum, which will share the history of northern Minnesota from an Indigenous perspective.

Frank Bibeau is Akiing executive director. He said the museum “will weave together the history, culture, treaty and constitutional rights of indigenous people in northern Minnesota.”

Museum exhibit curator Frank Smoot is here on loan from the Chippewa Valley Historical Museum. He has worked on a multitude of national museum projects, including the Coos History Museum in Coos Bay, Oregon.

Smoot is working with project advisor Lydia Four Horns to provide guidance to Akiing staff and community members in developing the exhibits.

“We are going to tell the first chapter of a book” Smoot said in the news release. “Museums should change and grow, and this is the first set of exhibits, the first chapter.”

For more information on the museum open house and exhibits, go to www.giiwedinong.org or their Facebook page.

