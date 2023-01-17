STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

First step taken to dissolve Akeley HRA

Akeley City Clerk Kristi Kath said the HRA needs to present the city with a resolution that they are transferring all funds, estimated to be approximately $13,700, at the February council meeting.

Copy of 082119.N.PRE.AkeleySeniorCenterCityHall.jpg
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
January 17, 2023 10:58 AM
A short public hearing to discuss the dissolution of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) was held at Akeley City Hall on Jan. 11.

Kath said the money would need to go towards a permanent structure project or a debt resolution.

The community parks bathroom project or helping pay for the Hwy. 34 project were mentioned as two places the money might be used. The decision on how to spend the money could also be made at the February council meeting.

Mayor Brian Hitchcock said he would be interested in hearing from the HRA about the projects they were involved in over the years.

Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
