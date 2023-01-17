First step taken to dissolve Akeley HRA

A short public hearing to discuss the dissolution of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) was held at Akeley City Hall on Jan. 11.

City Clerk Kristi Kath said the HRA needs to present the city with a resolution that they are transferring all funds, estimated to be approximately $13,700, at the February council meeting.

Kath said the money would need to go towards a permanent structure project or a debt resolution.

The community parks bathroom project or helping pay for the Hwy. 34 project were mentioned as two places the money might be used. The decision on how to spend the money could also be made at the February council meeting.

Mayor Brian Hitchcock said he would be interested in hearing from the HRA about the projects they were involved in over the years.