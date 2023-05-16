First-ever garden tool swap at transfer station

Christina Hill, Hubbard County’s Minnesota GreenCorps member, is working hard to divert reusable items from what she calls the “forever fill.”

She currently has 10 diversion projects in the works.

Garden tool swap

On Saturday, the first-ever, countywide garden tool swap will be held at the south transfer station.

“From first-time gardeners to those with green thumbs, all are welcome at this free event,” Hill said.

Those with usable, unwanted gardening- and planting-related tools or equipment should drop them off at the transfer station between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

“The only thing we are accepting that is broken are garden rakes. The reason is because one of my reuse-diversion projects has to do with building double-headed, aquatic invasive species rakes,” Hill said.

She anticipates a variety of tools will be available. You do not need to bring items to participate in the swap.

Hill explained, “All gardening items are intended to be given and taken freely. Tools and equipment are not for sale.”

She added, “Please be respectful of your neighbors. Bring what you can and take only what you need so everyone can participate.”

Community garden and more

Hill gave 200 pounds of wood to Maurice Spangler for the community garden. The wood was all retrieved from the landfill.

“They can rebuild their raised beds and also some garden posts,” she said.

Another example of Hill’s diversion program helped 2nd Street Stage organizers. They needed more metal stakes for signage. “I’m collecting them, diverting them from the south transfer station so they don’t end up in the waste cycle or landfill,” she said.

Hill recently worked with 4-H and the Hubbard County Coalition of Lake Associations to build artificial loon-nesting platforms out of reusable materials.

“We’ve been doing zebra mussel monitoring” and monofilament recycling as well, she noted.

If you have a community-related project, Hill said she’s happy “to find a way to keep stuff out of our landfill and use it for your project.”

For more information, email christina.hill@co.hubbard.mn.us or call 218-732-2341.

Hill will work with the Hubbard County Solid Waste Department until Nov. 15.

Recycling & Waste Champions

On Tuesdays, Hill will be teaching a six-week, online class to grow more master recyclers and waste champions. She’ll share methods for waste reduction, composting, reuse, making informed purchases and more.

After the course is completed, master recyclers are expected to complete 20 hours of volunteer services within one year.

To join the class, contact Hill or Park Rapids Community Education.