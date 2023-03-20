Firemen’s Ball reignites with lively music

The Park Rapids Fire Hall was lit up with live music on Saturday night.

The Firemen’s Ball attracted partygoers while raising funds for the Park Rapids Fire Department Relief Association.

Profits will be used to replace outdated equipment, according to firefighter and event coordinator Crystal Krautkremer.

The ball offered nearly seven hours of live music and dancing. Both entertainers had Park Rapids connections.

In Stereo, a husband-and-wife acoustic duo, performed a variety of cover music – from pop and grunge to bluegrass and rock-n-roll. Justin and Mandy Long said they were thankful to be part of the festivities.

“We have so much love and respect for the hard-working men and women on this volunteer department,” In Stereo wrote on their Facebook page. “Their contribution to our community is invaluable.”

Mandy and Justin Long entertained at the Firemen's Ball. The husband-wife duo, dubbed In Stereo, frequently perform in the Park Rapids area. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

2 Weeks Notice, formerly known as Incredibly Real, brought their unique fusion of country, rock and pop to the ball. The band comprises three brothers: Jack, Tim and Dan Walsh. All graduated from Park Rapids Area High School. They last headlined the Firemen’s Ball in 2019.

2 Weeks Notice rocked the Park Rapids Fire Hall on Saturday, March 18. Formerly known as Incredibly Real, the country-rock band has headlined the Firemen's Ball several times in the past. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

The PRFD also collected pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House, a project that Krautkremer has described as “near and dear to our hearts since our own have stayed there.”

The event was sponsored by Northwoods Bank of Park Rapids. Giovanni’s Pizza, Nei Bottling and Revel Brewing made donations toward food and beverages. 71 Bottles of Beer & Liquor also provided bar support.