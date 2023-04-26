Firefighters salute bank for helping raise $5K

The Park Rapids Fire Department raised its ladder in front of Northwoods Bank on Tuesday, April 25 to honor the bank for its support of the department’s Firemen’s Ball.

Park Rapids firefighters raised their ladder in front of Northwoods Bank on April 25, 2023, in honor of the $5,147 raised with the bank's help at the 2023 Firemen's Ball, supporting the Fire Relief Association. Firefighters, bank personnel and family members gathering for the occasion include, front row from left: Rhonda Pooley, Michaela Bagley, Steff Peterson, Fire Chief Joe Carlson, Roger Stewart, Sophia Trudeau, Andy Trudeau. Second row: Nick Skjonsby, Curt Eischens, Justin Dennis, Kristie Field, Tammy Zunich. Back row: Mark Andersen, Whitney Jones, Carter Novak, Jeremiah Goble and Zachary Deshayes. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

In a press release, Fire Chief Joe Carlson called the bank “instrumental” in the ball making a comeback in 2017 after a 14-year hiatus, following 35 consecutive balls.

“Northwoods Bank was integral to making that happen with their gracious sponsorship,” said Carlson. “COVID did take two years of our event from us in 2020 and 2021, but along with Northwoods Bank enthusiasm and sponsorship, the Firemen’s Ball made yet another comeback in 2022.”

Carlson noted that more than 1,500 people have attended the five Firemen’s Balls since 2017. This year’s ball raised $5,147 that the Park Rapids Fire Relief Association will spend on new equipment.

Previous results of the association’s fundraising efforts, Carlson said, have included replacing a 1980s-vintage grass truck, replacing a heavy rescue truck primarily used at vehicle accidents, purchasing an enclosed trailer for grain bin and trench rescue equipment, and more at no cost to the taxpayer.

