Firefighters make short work of Badoura chimney fire

Akeley and Nevis firefighters saved the house on Jan. 15 without rendering it inhabitable.

By Staff reports
January 19, 2023 03:24 PM
Akeley and Nevis firefighters dealt quickly with a chimney fire Sunday, Jan. 15 in Badoura Township, saving a home from major damage.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Billy Krotzer with the Eastern Hubbard County Fire District, a small fire at the back corner of a house was reported at 8:18 a.m. at 12674 County 110, the home of Ted and Karen Roller.

Krotzer said it took Akeley firefighters about 8-10 minutes to arrive on scene. Nevis Fire Department personnel arrived shortly afterward, with three apparatus and nine firefighters between the two departments.

“When we arrived at the scene, there was a little bit of smoke,” said Krotzer. “We walked around to the back. It was a pellet stove that he had. Basically, the chimney pipe was severely clogged and had started burning in the wall, it just got so hot right there.

“We did as much demo as we could without ruining the place. We actually didn’t spray any water. We just dumped it with buckets of water that we had, and put some snow on there, and used a saw and cut out anything that was on fire.”

As a result, Krotzer said, firefighters were able to keep the house intact and warm for its occupants, instead of pulling down walls and spraying water all over the dwelling. “It took slightly longer, but basically (was) nicer for the homeowner when it’s all done.”

Krotzer said the damage was restricted to a two- to three-foot diameter area where the pipe came out on the exterior of the house. No one was hurt.

“We were out of there relatively quick,” he said, estimating firefighters spent about 30 minutes on scene. “It went great. The cops were great. They showed up, and they’re always helpful, showing us right where it was.”

He added that things tend to go well when Nevis and Akeley firefighters work together. “It’s been a great experience, working with those guys.”

