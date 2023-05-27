99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Fifth-graders carry on birdhouse build tradition

Assisting them in the annual project were members of the Mantrap Valley Conservation Club.

Russ Olson with the Mantrap Valley Consevation Club shows Century School fifth-graders Ellowyn Southerton and Joe Quinn, parent Kara Knowles, and students Charles Demoret and Takoda Alden how to make bluebird houses May 23, 2023, in the environmental education building at the Hubbard County Fairgrounds.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 8:47 AM

Century School fifth-graders arrived in shifts at the Hubbard County Fairgrounds’ environmental education building Tuesday, May 23.

Their mission was to build bluebird houses out of pre-cut, pre-drilled pieces of lumber, guided by experienced members of the Mantrap Valley Conservation Club.

Each kid got to take his birdhouse home, MVCC Pres. Russ Olson confirmed.

Century School fifth-grader Emilio Rodriguez and Al Deneffe with the Mantrap Valley Conservation Club work together to build a bluebird house May 23, 2023, in the environmental education building at the Hubbard County Fairgrounds.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

In addition to guiding Park Rapids and Nevis fifth-graders in their annual birdhouse build, Olson said, they’re also planning to share the same experience with a summer class in Nevis this year.

“We do get all of this lumber for free from Renneberg Hardwoods in Menahga,” he said.

Olson noted that the club also sponsors two students at the Itasca Biological Station to the tune of $1,500 each; donates to Northwoods Wildlife Rescue, the Nevis Women’s Club’s pollinator garden, the Hubbard County Food Shelf, Let’s Go Fishing, area sixth-graders’ annual Freshwater Festival at Camp Wilderness, and a tree planting program for second-graders in Nevis, Park Rapids and Laporte.

Bill Jones with the Mantrap Valley Conservation Club shows Century School fifth-graders Zack Garlie, Ashton Oupoh and Owen Sunram how to build a bluebird house May 23, 2023, in the environmental education building at the Hubbard County Fairgrounds.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“We provide the trees,” he said. “Each year we choose a different species.”

Also, he said, the club contributes to the maintenance of the fairgrounds’ environmental education building, and in the past they have partnered with local groups to build loon nesting rafts.

Olson added that the club has recently given its facility in Clay Township some upgrades, replacing the flooring a couple years ago and the roof three years ago. The building was painted a week ago by county inmates with the Sentenced to Serve program.

“We’re still open to ideas on new programs to fund,” said Olson. “We do have funds available, if it suits our mission.”

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
