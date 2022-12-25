Fiestler named Park Rapids Lion of the Year
The Park Rapids Lions Club presented awards at their Christmas party on Dec. 12.
The Park Rapids Lions celebrated Christmas on Monday, Dec. 12 by filling and distributing bags of treats to kids attending the Saturday matinee at the Park Theatre.
The club also presented its annual awards, including Lion of the Year to Marie Fiestler, the Paul Grimes Service Award to AJ and Paul Wiebe and the Hearing Foundation Award to Joel Vorhes.
Bob Seifert was recognized for 20 years as a Lion.
