News | Local
Fiestler named Park Rapids Lion of the Year

The Park Rapids Lions Club presented awards at their Christmas party on Dec. 12.

Marie Fiestler, at left, receives the Lion of the Year award from Park Rapids Lions Pres. Dick Kimball at the club's Christmas party on Dec. 12, 2022.
By Staff reports
December 25, 2022 10:25 AM
The Park Rapids Lions celebrated Christmas on Monday, Dec. 12 by filling and distributing bags of treats to kids attending the Saturday matinee at the Park Theatre.

Park Rapids Lions Pres. Dick Kimball (center) presents AJ and Paul Wiebe with the Paul Grimes Service Award at the club's Christmas party on Dec. 12, 2022.
The club also presented its annual awards, including Lion of the Year to Marie Fiestler, the Paul Grimes Service Award to AJ and Paul Wiebe and the Hearing Foundation Award to Joel Vorhes.

Bob Seifert was recognized for 20 years as a Lion.

Joel Vorhes, at right, receives the Hearing Foundation Award from Park Rapids Lions Pres. Dick Kimball at the club's Christmas party on Dec. 12, 2022.
