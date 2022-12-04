Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Farm Service Agency ballots due Dec. 5

Eligible farmers and ranchers in Hubbard and Wadena counties should be receiving ballots for county committee elections.

By Staff reports
December 04, 2022 08:24 AM
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has started mailing ballots for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across Hubbard and Wadena counties.

To be counted, ballots must be returned to the Wadena-Hubbard County FSA office or postmarked by Dec. 5.

“FSA county committee members provide valuable knowledge and judgment as decisions are made about the services we provide, including disaster and safety-net programs,” said Kayla Mattson, county executive director for Wadena and Hubbard County.

Each committee has from three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office, and at least one seat is up for election each year for a certain Local Administrative Area (LAA). Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2023.

According to a news release, Wadena-Hubbard County committee members help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, and emergency programs and eligibility.

The nominee up for election in LAA #2, which includes Akeley, Badoura, Crow Wing Lake, Farden, Guthrie, Hart Lake, Helga, Hendrickson, Lakeport, Mantrap, Nevis, Steamboat River, Thorpe, and White Oak townships is Charles Andress.

Andress resides in White Oak Township and has produced corn, small grains, edible beans and sunflowers as well as raised beef, dairy and hogs since 1976. He is an active member of the Central Minnesota Irrigation Board.

Producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation but may not have applied or received FSA program benefits. Also, for county committee elections, producers who are not of legal voting age, but supervise and conduct the farming operations of an entire farm, are eligible to vote.

Producers can find out if their LAA is up for election and if they are eligible to vote by contacting their local FSA county office. Eligible voters who do not receive a ballot in the mail can request one from their local FSA county office. Visit fsa.usda.gov/elections for more information. 

