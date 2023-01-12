Family Safety Network starts new year with new director

Heather Rogosheske began her new role as executive director for Family Safety Network (FSN) on Jan. 3.

She said the organization’s previous executive director, Annette White, will continue to do grant writing for the organization.

“One of my goals is to work on community connections in the counties we work with and continue to bring awareness to domestic violence,” Rogosheske said. “We’re continuing to see our numbers rise and the need for services increase as well. We’re here to help 24 hours a day. If they call our Park Rapids office at 218-732-7413 after hours the call will still be answered.”

The organization serves Hubbard, Cass and Clearwater counties. Offices in this area are located in Park Rapids and Walker.

FSN is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides advocacy and support services to victims of domestic violence and their families.

“In the past six months, we have provided 8,862 services to 374 victims and their families in your community,” she said. “Your generosity allows us to make a difference every day.”

Rogosheske is a licensed social worker with a social work degree from Bemidji State University.

“I also have a background in mental health services and chemical dependency,” she said. “I grew up in Cass County and worked with a substance prevention group prior to this. I started out doing alcohol and marijuana prevention and then moved to opiate prevention through the Working Together Coalition. Substance abuse definitely correlates with domestic violence and is a high issue in our counties.”

Helping clients find resources

While the focus of the FNS is to help people experiencing domestic violence, they also make referrals to help address other issues clients request help with.

“We have a partnership with Wellness Matters in Park Rapids and refer parents for counseling for kids who have experienced domestic violence,” she said.

She said finding affordable housing for people leaving a domestic violence situation is a big issue.

“We work alongside MAHUBE-OTWA to try to help them get into housing if we can,” she said. “There’s no magic solution. Another barrier we see is access to legal services. We are partnering with Anishinaabe (Legal Services) and Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota to help with things like an order of protection so they have an attorney with them.”

‘Share the Love’ campaign

During the month of February, the third annual “Share the Love” gift card drive will be held. Donation boxes to collect gift cards and money to purchase gift cards for people experiencing domestic violence will be placed at businesses in Park Rapids.

“The purpose of the gift card drive is twofold,” Rogosheske said. “We want to build our capacity to provide help to clients in need and we also want to support our local businesses. There is no amount too small, as even $5 can help a person in need.

“Often our first contact with our clients is at the time of crisis. Many are fleeing dangerous situations and leave only with the clothes on their backs. They often have children to care for. The services we provide often include making sure they can eat, put gas in their cars and find short term lodging so they are not left on the streets.

“We thought we could address these issues and support the small local businesses at the same time by doing a local gift card drive. Those gift cards could be for area restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, household, or clothing supply stores. To be honest, we have never received a gift card that could not be used.”

Other ways to help

“People who are fleeing sometimes have to stay in a hotel until they can get into a shelter,” she said. “They may need daily living items like toilet paper, kleenex, non-perishable snacks, microwave mac-and-cheese cups, laundry detergent, deodorant and hair care products.

“Those donations can be dropped off at our office. We use vouchers with local thrift stores to get people clothing if they need it.”

Donations made by check may be sent to Family Safety Network, PO Box 803, Park Rapids, MN, 56470.

She said people in domestic violence also need support from family and friends.

“Continue to walk alongside them, be there for them and encourage them to get the services they need,” she said. “Keep communication open so that if something does happen they have someone to turn to. I think the statistic is they go back an average of seven times (to a situation with domestic violence) before they leave for good.”

She said an important part of what they do is help each client develop a safety plan.

“That includes how to be safe in the home for people who decide to stay,” she said. “If they choose to leave, they also will make a safety plan.”

In addition to her work, Rogosheske said she enjoys spending time with her family. “We enjoy all of the lakes around and like to fish and spend time outside,” she said.