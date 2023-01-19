STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Family recovering from Christmas Eve house fire

The Keith Williams family's immediate needs are being covered through family, but a fundraiser may take place in March.

010422.N.PRE.SchmidHomeAfterFire9179.jpg
The former home of the late Dacle Sr. and Charlene Schmid, lately occupied by their granddaughter, Belinda Williams, and her family, is an ice-crusted ruin on Dec. 30, 2022 after a fire that started in a chimney resulted in a total loss on Christmas Eve.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
January 19, 2023 11:03 AM
The Keith Williams family seems to be doing fine after their home near Dorset burned down on Christmas Eve.

Since the Enterprise’s Jan. 4 story, readers have been asking how they can help.

The former home of the late Dacle Sr. and Charlene Schmid, owned by their son Sam Schmid, was a total loss after an apparent chimney fire the morning of Dec. 24.

According to Sam’s brother, Dacle Schmid Jr., the Williams family’s needs are currently being met, with other family members providing hand-me-down clothes, games and toys for the kids.

Dacle also noted that space is an issue regarding where to put any new things while the couple is staying with relatives. However, he said plans are in the works for a fundraiser sometime in March.

Park Rapids, Nevis and Menahga firefighters battled the blaze for about six hours in windy, sub-zero weather.

All the occupants, including Sam’s daughter Belinda, husband Keith and their two children, escaped unhurt and have been living with family members.

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
