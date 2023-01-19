Family recovering from Christmas Eve house fire

The Keith Williams family seems to be doing fine after their home near Dorset burned down on Christmas Eve.

Since the Enterprise’s Jan. 4 story, readers have been asking how they can help.

The former home of the late Dacle Sr. and Charlene Schmid, owned by their son Sam Schmid, was a total loss after an apparent chimney fire the morning of Dec. 24.

According to Sam’s brother, Dacle Schmid Jr., the Williams family’s needs are currently being met, with other family members providing hand-me-down clothes, games and toys for the kids.

Dacle also noted that space is an issue regarding where to put any new things while the couple is staying with relatives. However, he said plans are in the works for a fundraiser sometime in March.

Park Rapids, Nevis and Menahga firefighters battled the blaze for about six hours in windy, sub-zero weather.

All the occupants, including Sam’s daughter Belinda, husband Keith and their two children, escaped unhurt and have been living with family members.