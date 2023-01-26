STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Falling interest rates brighten outlook for PR Schools’ bond sale

An investment advisor's pre-sale report suggests favorable bond rates, if interest rates continue trending downward through Feb. 6.

CenturySchoolEntrance4642.jpg
Park Rapids Century School
Park Rapids Enterprise file photo
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
January 26, 2023 10:51 AM
The Park Rapids School Board on Jan. 23 received a bond pre-sale report from Ehlers, Inc.

Matthew Hammer with the investment firm spoke with the school board via Zoom. He explained the pre-sale report as an executive summary of the bond sale taking place on Feb. 6.

Hammer reminded the school board that in November 2021, voters gave the school district authority to sell $51.65 million in bonds to fund the ongoing school improvements known as PRoject 309.

It was decided to break this into two sales, he said, with the first bond issue for $30 million a year ago and the remaining $21.65 million of the voter-approved bonding authority being issued now.

Meanwhile, he said, the district was also looking to refinance its 2014 refunding bonds. Combining the two bond sales into one will save money on issuance cost and debt service costs, bringing the upcoming bond issue to a total of $25,745,000.

Hammer said the bond sale is scheduled for Feb. 6, with an estimated closing date of March 2 and an April 4 redemption date for the 2014 bonds.

Regarding sources and uses, Hammer noted $4.2 million is callable from the 2014 bond maturities. “We’re assuming we’ll get a premium bid,” he said, referring to the estimated re-offering premium on the day of sale, “so the bond amount necessary to cover that principal amount isn’t going to be quite the full $4.2 million.”

He estimated the future value of savings at about $50,000, which is designed to keep the district’s 2024 debt service levy where it has already been set by pushing that additional amount into the 2025 levy.

Hammer showed the school board a chart of the district’s debt service schedule, wrapping its new debt around the existing debt over a 20-year period.

Regarding estimated tax rates, he said the rate authorized by voters had a 16.32% increase for taxes payable in 2022. “We’re quite a ways underneath that,” he said, noting that the district’s tax base grew due to both increases in taxpayers’ property values and the new Enbridge pipeline that goes through the district.

“That allows us to create some flexibility with the debt levy,” said Hammer, adding that as a result, they’ve been able to reduce the lifetime of the current bond issue by a year.

He said Ehlers has seen interest rates coming down in bond bids so far this year. “We hope that trend continues into your sale,” he said. “All indications are pointing it’s going to turn out well at this point in time.”

Regarding interest in bond sales, Hammer said the year has started with “a lot of demand and not a lot of supply,” with as many as 18 bidders in some Metro school districts’ facility maintenance bond sales. “There’s been a lot of interest in municipal securities to start ’23.”

“I’m kind of excited now,” District Business Manager Kent Fritze said about the upcoming bond sale. “Before I wasn’t as much, but with interest rates coming down, I’m kind of liking it.”

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
