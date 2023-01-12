Fairfield named new director of Heritage Living Campus

Stephanie Fairchild has accepted the role of executive director at the Heritage campus.

The previous administrator, Kurt Hansen, retired in November 2022.

Heritage is a county-owned and Ecumen-managed facility consisting of skilled nursing, memory care, independent living, assisted living and transitional and rehabilitation care.

Fairfield’s first day of work was Monday, Jan. 9.

Fairchild previously worked for Koochiching Health Services in Little Fork, Minn., most recently as the administrator of its skilled nursing and licensed assisted living communities. Additionally, she worked at the organization as the certified dietary manager and purchasing manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are looking forward to Stephanie’s strong leadership, problem-solving skills and talent for thinking outside the box here at Heritage,” said Katie Lundmark, Ecumen director of operations.