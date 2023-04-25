99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Fair Avenue road work gets underway

Barriers were up and pavement was being milled as of Tuesday, April 25, for the street and utility project on the west side of Park Rapids.

042923.N.PRE.FairAveMilling134733.jpg
Work on Park Rapids' Fair Avenue road and utility improvements was underway April 25, 2023, with road milling equipment chewing up a swath of pavement on the west side of the street, heading south from State Hwy. 34, and hauling away the milled asphalt by the truckload.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 3:04 PM

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What To Read Next
DanStaceyArrestMug042523.N.PRE.jpg
Breaking News
Local
Former Nevis bus driver, Hubbard County commissioner arrested for sex crime
April 25, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Batterien
Local
To prevent fires, batteries have new rules at Hubbard County dump
April 25, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Boiler breakdown is unexpected bill for Hubbard County
April 25, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
042923.N.PRE.FairAveMilling134733.jpg
Local
Fair Avenue road work gets underway
April 25, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
042623.E.PRE.BrentJohnson1717.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Local rapper’s career starting to take off
April 25, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Boiler breakdown is unexpected bill for Hubbard County
April 25, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
218VentureBarEateryApril2023.jpg
Business
Park Rapids grads launch ‘218 Venture’ in Dorset
April 23, 2023 06:59 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen