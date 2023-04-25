99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Tuesday, April 25
Crime & Courts
Election 2022 Guide
Park Rapids Jobs
Puzzles & Games
Garage Sale Map
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Crime & Courts
Election 2022 Guide
Park Rapids Jobs
Puzzles & Games
Garage Sale Map
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign in
Account
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Local
Fair Avenue road work gets underway
Barriers were up and pavement was being milled as of Tuesday, April 25, for the street and utility project on the west side of Park Rapids.
Work on Park Rapids' Fair Avenue road and utility improvements was underway April 25, 2023, with road milling equipment chewing up a swath of pavement on the west side of the street, heading south from State Hwy. 34, and hauling away the milled asphalt by the truckload.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
By
Robin Fish
Today at 3:04 PM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
Caregiver Closet moves to bigger location
April 25, 2023 02:48 PM
Spring concert runs kids through their ‘Do-Re-Mi’
April 25, 2023 02:46 PM
State parks, forests offer range of camping experiences
April 25, 2023 09:48 AM
Local rapper’s career starting to take off
April 25, 2023 09:05 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
By
Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
Instagram
Youtube
Facebook
Linkedin
What To Read Next
Breaking News
Local
Former Nevis bus driver, Hubbard County commissioner arrested for sex crime
April 25, 2023 12:45 PM
·
By
Shannon Geisen
Local
To prevent fires, batteries have new rules at Hubbard County dump
April 25, 2023 09:30 AM
·
By
Staff reports
Local
Boiler breakdown is unexpected bill for Hubbard County
April 25, 2023 09:11 AM
·
By
Shannon Geisen
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
Local
Fair Avenue road work gets underway
April 25, 2023 03:04 PM
·
By
Robin Fish
Arts and Entertainment
Local rapper’s career starting to take off
April 25, 2023 09:05 AM
·
By
Robin Fish
Local
Boiler breakdown is unexpected bill for Hubbard County
April 25, 2023 09:11 AM
·
By
Shannon Geisen
Business
Park Rapids grads launch ‘218 Venture’ in Dorset
April 23, 2023 06:59 AM
·
By
Shannon Geisen
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.