Fair Avenue grant accepted, bonding comes next

The Park Rapids City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 28 approved an agreement with the state transportation fund regarding a $1.25 million Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP) grant to the city’s Fair Avenue road and utility project.

The agreement calls for a local match of over $2.6 million, for total project costs of $3.87 million. It requires completion of the work by Dec. 31, 2027, and authorizes bond financing for the project.

City Administrator Angel Weasner told the council there will be further discussion of the Fair Avenue project in a council work session on March 28, including professional advice about bond financing.

In consent items and general business, the council:

Paid MacQueen Equipment $1,930 for testing on fire department breathing apparatus.

Paid Autocraft $3,998 to repair the water/sewer department’s 2015 Chevrolet Silverado following a collision with an inanimate object. According to a staff memo in the council’s agenda packet, insurance paid for the repair less the city’s deductible.

Paid Streicher’s $1,392 for police department practice and tactical ammunition.

Paid Michael Harvey $1,675 for codeplug work and reprogramming on fire department radios. According to the staff memo, very old channel patches were causing communication struggles and law enforcement channels needed to be removed.

Paid Farrington Towing $1,420 to diagnose and repair a street department plow truck.

Heard Rapids Spirits Manager Scott Olson report that the municipal liquor store’s sales slowed down in February by 2-3%.

Heard Fire Chief Joe Carlson announce that the firemen’s ball will be on Saturday, March 18.

Acknowledged a $500 donation on Feb. 15 from American Heroes Outdoors LLC to the city’s K-9 program.

Approved a new on-sale liquor license for the Armory Arts & Events Center to serve intoxicating drinks during live performances. Council member Liz Stone’s motion to approve the resolution passed unanimously, following a public hearing at which no citizens spoke up and Weasner said there were no written comments.

Approved full-time employment and acknowledged the declaration of Park Rapids Police Officer Logan Noonan.

Approved payables totaling $20,423 and prepaids totaling $99,499.

The city council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at city hall.

ADVERTISEMENT