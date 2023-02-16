Fair Ave. bid awarded to Kuechle Underground

Special assessments on this year’s Fair Avenue street and utility reconstruction project may be significantly lower than as presented last November.

The Park Rapids City Council awarded a bid Tuesday for the project.

On City Engineer Jon Olson’s recommendation, council member Liz Stone made a motion to award the contract to lowest bidder Kuechle Underground, Inc. of Kimball, Minn., including alternates. The motion passed unanimously.

According to Olson, there were six bidders on the project, also including C&L Excavating, RL Larson Excavating, R&R Excavating, Reierson Construction and Sellin Brothers.

To award the bid, Olson said, it was not necessary to make a decision on financing the project, but only to be confident that there is a viable funding option. He said details can be worked out during the project and only need to be finalized by the final assessment hearing, after the work is completed.

Considering the unique availability of the LRIP grant, the low bid coming well below the project estimate and Kuechle’s history of being able to do similar work, Olson recommended the bid award.

According to Olson, Kuechle submitted a base bid of $2,628,370, with alternates worth $1,052,000 and $184,785 for a total bid of $3,865,156.

Olson stressed that Kuechle’s bid was for construction only, with the total project cost as-bid now estimated at $4,795,445, including design and engineering, materials testing, other “soft costs” and a 5% contingency fund.

This cost estimate lands about halfway between the original estimate of $3.8 million presented in fall 2021 and the updated estimate of $5,736,000 in fall 2022, Olson noted.

Proposed funding, in addition to bonding, features a $1.25 million Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP) grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, $200,000 of the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan funds, reserves in the city’s water and sewer funds and special assessments on properties with frontage on the project.

Buying down the assessments

Action at the council’s regular meeting followed a lengthy discussion during a workshop earlier in the evening, when several residents of the Fair Avenue neighborhood asked questions about their special assessments and other issues related to the project.

Olson presented a variety of ways to use city-share funding to buy down the property owners’ assessments, including allocating various percentages of the LRIP grant and/or a $500,000 CD to do so. He recommended the approach suggested by City Administrator Angel Weasner, allocating 90% of the grant plus the CD, totaling $1,625,000, in this way.

According to Olson’s table of estimated sample assessments, this option would reduce the special assessment on a property with 100 linear feet of frontage on the full-reconstruction portion of the project (north of 8th Street) from the 2021 estimate of $24,00 to $21,704, an 11% decrease. On 100 feet fronting the overlay-only part of the project (south of 8th Street), it would reduce the assessment from $1,900 to $1,573, a 13% decrease.

Weasner’s “90% plus $500,000” approach would bring the total assessable amount of the project to $1,115,866, according to Olson’s summary of financing options. After applying other fund sources, he said, this would leave about $1.7 million for the city to finance.

Olson presented a preliminary assessment roll, showing estimated special assessments in the project area based on Weasner’s suggested grant-and-CD allocation. Compared to the estimated assessments presented on Nov. 22, 2022, the current roll predicts:



Shell Prairie Agriculture Association (the county fairground)’s assessment decreasing 38.6% from about $285,000 to $175,000.

Hubbard County’s assessment on five Heritage Living properties decreasing 42% from about $324,000 to an estimated $187,754.

Lageson Forest Products (Forest and Floral) decreasing 46% from $155,000 to about $84,000.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church’s assessment on two parcels decreasing 31.8% from an estimated total of about $37,000 to $25,227.

Homeowners’ assessments in the “full rebuild” zone, which in November’s estimate ranged from $3,700 to about $58,000, now ranging from $2,167 to $31,720.

Homeowners’ assessments in the “overlay/widening” zone, previously estimated from $1,500 to $3,900, now in the $831-$2,122 range.

Homeowners’ assessments in the alternate bid area, east of Stevens Ave., previously ranging from about $8,800 to over $28,600, now estimated between $3,636 and $15,033.

Olson stressed, however, that final assessment amounts will not be determined until after the project is completed and final costs are known. With the 5% contingency, he said, it would be unusual for costs to exceed the total as-bid estimate.

Weasner noted that state law provides a means for senior citizens to apply to defer special assessments on their property until it is sold.