Enterprise wins 3 awards from Minnesota Newspaper Association

The Park Rapids Enterprise received three awards at the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s (MNA) 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.

Contest winners are determined by judges from award-winning newspapers in other states.

Competing among multi-day newspapers with circulations under 5,000, Shannon Geisen, editor of the Enterprise, won first place in the arts and entertainment category for her article, “ Park Rapids man creates animated pirate menace. ” The judge wrote, “How fun. Great story.”

Enterprise staff placed second for general reporting.

The Enterprise won third place under special sections with its Veterans' Day Salute . The judge commented, "This is the best layout I have ever viewed for a Veterans' Day edition."

The MNA awards banquet was held Thursday, Jan. 26 in Brooklyn Park, Minn.