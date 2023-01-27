STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Enterprise wins 3 awards from Minnesota Newspaper Association

Contest winners are determined by judges from award-winning newspapers in other states.

EnterpriseMNAAwards.020123.N.PRE.jpg
Park Rapids Enterprise publisher Todd Keute and editor Shannon Geisen accept three awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association on behalf of Enterprise staff.
By Staff reports
January 27, 2023 10:47 AM
The Park Rapids Enterprise received three awards at the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s (MNA) 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.

Competing among multi-day newspapers with circulations under 5,000, Shannon Geisen, editor of the Enterprise, won first place in the arts and entertainment category for her article, “ Park Rapids man creates animated pirate menace. ” The judge wrote, “How fun. Great story.”

Enterprise staff placed second for general reporting.

The Enterprise won third place under special sections with its Veterans' Day Salute . The judge commented, "This is the best layout I have ever viewed for a Veterans' Day edition."

The MNA awards banquet was held Thursday, Jan. 26 in Brooklyn Park, Minn.

