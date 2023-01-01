Enterprise staff share most impactful stories of 2022

As 2022 comes to an end, it is a time to reflect on the year gone by and look ahead.

Enterprise staff has been affected by the people whose stories we are privileged to tell in the newspaper each week.

Multiple impacts

By Shannon Geisen, editor

In reviewing 2022, I’m shocked, first of all, at how many stories were written. The Enterprise’s three news reporters wrote 1,600-some articles in the past 12 months.

No wonder it’s so difficult to choose my most impactful story!

As I reflect upon the year, though, I clearly see news that impacted our friends, family and neighbors.

For most of the year (and several years prior), the Menahga City Council struggled with financial, staffing and interpersonal challenges which affected its budget, its reputation and its ability to serve its residents. But the council has righted its ship, and new council members are stepping up in 2023.

The hot housing market resulted in flaming-hot property values that scorched many pocketbooks when property taxes rolled around. Hubbard County experienced an “appreciating market” during the sales study period of Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021. County Assessor Jamie Freeman told county commissioners earlier this year that her department was seeing “unprecedented gains, greater than experienced in recent history.”

On the positive side, the development of a new, year-round county park at the site of the former Val Chatel is an exciting opportunity that should be an economic boon and tourism attraction for Hubbard County in the future.

Every year has its ups and downs. I hope our readers have something to do, someone to love and something to look forward to in 2023.

‘Finding a way home from paralysis’

By Robin Fish, staff reporter

My most impactful story for 2022 was an update on the Ron and Kory James family, who were building a wheelchair-accessible home in Straight River Township.

Funded in part by a benefit this past January at the Park Rapids American Legion, the new home was to allow the couple to live together again for the first time since a vehicle rollover in March 2020 crushed Ron’s C6 and C7 vertebrae.

The rail lift in Ron James' new bedroom moves at the lightest touch to any position in the room, enabling him to transfer himself between his bed, motorized chair, manual wheelchair and shower chair as well as exercise equipment. Robin Fish / Enterprise

Meanwhile, Ron continued making heroic efforts to recover muscle tone and motor control in his arms and hands after an initial prognosis that he would be a quadriplegic for life.

When I visited the house for my story in March, it was far from complete. I returned for an “updated update” earlier this month, and found the Jameses starting to settle into their new home, which Ron described as “about 95% complete.” He moved in on Nov. 10.

“It’s absolutely just a huge blessing. I could not ask for any better gift than being in here, having this done,” he said. “It is such a blessing being back with my wife because we were apart for two-and-a-half years. Now it’s huge, being back together as a family.”

Ron was eager to give a tour, starting with the garage where he leaves the van open and the ramp extended so he can roll aboard and drive off. When he parks outside in the winter, he said, the ramp gets icy and hangs up, and his wheels try to slip off.

The kitchen has a wide-open plan, allowing his motorized chair to turn around without bumping into stuff. It includes a raised section of counter, so he can wheel under it and prepare food using adaptive knives; a farmhouse-style sink with a similar space under it so he can rinse dishes; and a center-island dining bar with room for his wheelchair as well.

Though they ran out of money to buy chairs, Ron said, this island will be a place where the family can eat together. “That’s a huge, important thing.”

Wide doorways allow him to cruise around the house, while smooth floors (as opposed to carpets) mean he can even navigate by manual wheelchair.

His bedroom has a roll-in shower, and to change from one chair to another, or get in and out of bed, he has an overhead lift that glides on tracks that can take him anywhere in the room.

A “huge bonus” for having that, he said, is that it will enable him to get in and out of a standing frame that he uses to stand upright for up to 30 minutes at a time, which is good for his circulation as well as muscle tone, stretching and regulating his bowel.

Other bells and whistles include a coffee table that can be raised and lowered, and a bike that uses electronic stimulation to flex Ron’s muscles. Together with a weight machine that he is eager to resume using, Ron said he expects his progress to improve immensely.

“It already has,” he said, noting that the bike has built muscles in his arms and abdomen, making him feel stronger and more able to move around.

Also, he recently regained some movement in his left little finger. “I could not do that before,” he said. “I can’t feel it, but I can move it.”

He added, “I’m never going to give up trying.”

Saving a village of Ukranians

By Lorie Skarpness, staff reporter

My most impactful story of 2022 started with a phone call from Dave Leckie on Dec. 19. He shared the story of how Air Force veteran Mark Lindquist was camping out in Fargo in the cold to raise awareness and collect money and winter gear that he would be flying directly to those in need in Ukraine.

Dave Leckie got a "thumbs up" from Air Force Veteran Mark Lindquist when he dropped off a van load of donations of warm clothes and blankets from Park Rapids and surrounding communities Thursday. These donations will be flown to Ukraine in early January. Contributed / Dave Leckie

Leckie said he believed in Lindquist’s “Operation Sleepout” mission so strongly that he wanted to get our area involved in some way.

“I think if people cleaned out their closets of stuff they haven’t used, the cumulative effect of that could be a very big deal,” he said. “We could collect enough to keep a village of 700 or 800 people warm for the winter.”

Leckie also shared that often when people see suffering on the news night after night it’s easy to turn away. Yet if we each find a way to help, even in a small way, those efforts added together will make the world a better place.

The article came out just before Christmas, when the weather here was cold and blustery and people were busy getting ready for their holiday celebrations.

Yet people made time to bring their donations into the collection site at Angelic Enterprises Consignment Store in Park Rapids.

In three days, enough donations poured in to fill three van loads.

Leckie drove the donations collected at Angelic Enterprises to Fargo this week as well as a load of cold weather gear from Americold.

By next week, the clothes will be on a plane and heading directly to Ukrainians who need them.

“I talked to Mark and we’re going to continue the clothing drive through January,” he said.

Donations of warm clothing, quilts and blankets will continue to be accepted at Angelic Enterprises from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday during the month of January. The store will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Leckie plans to add drop off locations for warm clothes in Brainerd, Bemidji and Nisswa as well.

“Anytime you can do something for somebody else it makes you feel good,” he said. “When someone is sitting in Ukraine in a trench, freezing cold and wet for 12 hours, a dry pair of socks and gloves from stuff that’s just sitting around here will make a huge difference.

“This is a good community. People sometimes just need to know how they can help. If we can encourage everyone who has donated to share it with five of their friends and challenge them to donate too, it will add up. Maybe some folks don’t have extra clothes to give but they can pray and share where to donate with their friends. We are going to continue ongoing donations until after the need is gone in Ukraine, which will not be for a long time. We will be switching what’s needed depending on the season.”

Donations may also be made to Operation Sleepout by clicking on the Ukrainian flag at markjlindquist.com.

Tricia Crandall said as soon as the story was in the paper Dec. 24, donations started coming in to Angelic Enterprises.

“It made me realize how many people want to give and help others,” she said. “Some had loved ones who passed on and didn’t know what to do with their clothing and said they decided they wanted to donate it to help people in Ukraine. And one gal brought in a whole bag full of handwarmers. I was surprised how many people came in even with the holidays. It has been a blessing.”

This story was impactful to me because it shows how even in a small community people can act together to get behind a cause and make a difference in the world.

As we look ahead to 2023, our most impactful stories are waiting to be written. Every time a call comes in from someone in the community it could become our most impactful story next year.