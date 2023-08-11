Engineering study approved for CSAH 6

Two intersections of concern on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 6 in Park Rapids will undergo an engineering study.

The Hubbard County Board approved the low quote of $15,000 from WSB & Associates, Inc. of Fargo for an intersection control evaluation.

CSAH 6 is listed in the county’s five-year highway construction plan.

In May, Hubbard County Public Works Director Jed Nordin told county commissioners his department has concerns about intersections at 8th Street and CSAH 15. He recalled there have been crashes and a fatality at CSAH 15.

Further evaluation is necessary to support a final design, Nordin said.

He explained that WSB & Associates will look at multiple alternatives, along with costs.

“That would be the kind of thing that kick-starts the design on this, so we make sure we’re doing the right thing here, whether it be turn lanes, stop conditions, roundabouts, you name it,” Nordin continued.

State aid is available for the future project. “We’ll also look at some federal money,” Nordin said.

