Engineering study approved for CSAH 6
An Fargo engineering firm will offer solutions for two intersections of concern on CSAH 6 in Park Rapids: 8th Street and CSAH 15.
Two intersections of concern on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 6 in Park Rapids will undergo an engineering study.
The Hubbard County Board approved the low quote of $15,000 from WSB & Associates, Inc. of Fargo for an intersection control evaluation.
CSAH 6 is listed in the county’s five-year highway construction plan.
In May, Hubbard County Public Works Director Jed Nordin told county commissioners his department has concerns about intersections at 8th Street and CSAH 15. He recalled there have been crashes and a fatality at CSAH 15.
Further evaluation is necessary to support a final design, Nordin said.
ADVERTISEMENT
He explained that WSB & Associates will look at multiple alternatives, along with costs.
“That would be the kind of thing that kick-starts the design on this, so we make sure we’re doing the right thing here, whether it be turn lanes, stop conditions, roundabouts, you name it,” Nordin continued.
State aid is available for the future project. “We’ll also look at some federal money,” Nordin said.
In related business, the board did this:
- Approved a four-year agreement with Catalis Website Management to design, develop and host the county’s website. The total cost is $21,852. The website was last updated in 2016.
- Changed a vacant, non-certified attendant position in the solid waste department to a part-time education and outreach position. The Minnesota GreenCorps member’s term ends in August, explained Hubbard County Solid Waste Administrator Josh Holte, but he would like to continue the GreenCorps projects.
- Authorized the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office to accept 2021 and 2022 Emergency Performance grants from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. This grant covers half of the emergency manager's salary and benefits, with Hubbard County matching to cover the other half. Nik Opsal is the county’s emergency manager.
ADVERTISEMENT