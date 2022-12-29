End the year with a hike at Itasca

End the year with an excursion into the snow during Itasca State Park’s “Last Day Hike” from 11a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Enter the park using the east entrance 23 miles north of Park Rapids on Hwy. 71. A park sticker is required.

Participants will meet inside the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center, then take an invigorating snowshoe hike to Preachers Grove along the Brower Trail. Round trip is about two miles. Dress for being outdoors and bring along snowshoes, water and sunglasses.

A limited number of snowshoes are available at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center for use during the program and are first-come-first-serve basis. Check out the snowshoes before the start of the hike. The route may change based on weather and snow conditions.

For more information, contact Connie Cox at 218-699-7259 or by email at constance.cox@state.mn.us.