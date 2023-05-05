Emma Ravnaas, Jack Worner make state finals in speech
The Park Rapids Area High School students brought home sixth- and seventh-place medals, respectively.
Two Park Rapids speech team members reached the finals at the Minnesota State High School League’s state speech tournament Friday, April 28 at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.
Emma Ravnaas earned sixth place in the serious poetry category, while Jack Worner placed seventh in extemporaneous reading.
Both students were also recognized at the tournament for making the all-state speech team.
