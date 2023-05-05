Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Emma Ravnaas, Jack Worner make state finals in speech

The Park Rapids Area High School students brought home sixth- and seventh-place medals, respectively.

050623.E.PRE.RavnaasWorner.jpg
Park Rapids speech team members Emma Ravnaas and Jack Worner made it to the final round in the 2023 state speech tournament on April 28, 2023, in Apple Valley.
Contributed / Tanya Miller
By Staff reports
Today at 8:50 AM

Two Park Rapids speech team members reached the finals at the Minnesota State High School League’s state speech tournament Friday, April 28 at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.

Emma Ravnaas earned sixth place in the serious poetry category, while Jack Worner placed seventh in extemporaneous reading.

Both students were also recognized at the tournament for making the all-state speech team.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
treatypeople9.JPG
Local
 Wadena County prosecutor drops final charge against Winona LaDuke in 'Shell River Seven' pipeline case
May 04, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
UpcomingPublicMeetingsStockArt
Local
UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: May 8-12, 2023
May 04, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
FireDangerBurningRestrrictions0504.jpg
Local
Burning restrictions expand to Hubbard County
May 04, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FireDangerBurningRestrrictions0504.jpg
Local
Burning restrictions expand to Hubbard County
May 04, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Francis Durant
Minnesota
White Earth police warn of man who is considered armed and dangerous
May 04, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire flames on a white background.
Local
DNR and Park Rapids respond to fire near Two Inlets
May 03, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
ChildCareSolutionsPanelBEST042623.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Innovative ideas that may fix Hubbard County's child care crisis
May 02, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen