Eastside Church brings medical help to Kenya

While many people take a summer vacation to relax, three men from Eastside Christian Church, located a mile from the village of Hubbard, boarded a plane to bring medical help to areas of Africa that are hours away from the nearest medical facility.

Dwayne Mattson of Akeley and Troy Mayer from rural Menahga work for North Memorial Ambulance, Mattson as a paramedic and Mayer as manager and district chief. They were accompanied by Eastside’s campus pastor Justin Domogalla.

The medical mission team that went to Kenya included three men from the Park Rapids area. Dwayne Mattson is in the back middle, Troy Mayer is second from left in the front row and Justin Domogalla is in the far right of the front row. They were part of a team through Missions of Hope International. Contributed / Troy Mayer

They were part of a Missions of Hope International (MOHI) team working in the Turkana County desert to screen children in schools in the villages of Napasumoro and Locheredome.

Mayer had been on mission trips to Kenya before, but it was the first trip to Kenya for both Mattson and Domogalla.

Saving a boy’s life

The experiences all three men said impacted them the most happened at a remote school in Locheredome, with no electricity or running water.

It took them two-and-a-half hours in a 4-wheel drive vehicle over rugged terrain to reach the school, where they were scheduled to do quarterly health screenings of the students.

A little boy named Peter had walked 10 kilometers that morning to attend school. When they took his temperature, it was 104.9 degrees.

“These kids are extremely tough,” Mattson said. “I couldn’t tell by looking at him that Peter was sick with a really bad case of malaria, which can be fatal. He almost went down for the count. We fought hard to get our little guy back up, doing an IV and all sorts of stuff to treat him because we were so far away from a hospital.”

Dwayne Mattson met Lynus while on the mission trip. He and his wife decided to sponsor him. It was Mattson's first mission trip and he plans to return to Kenya next year. Contributed / Troy Mayer

Mayer said malaria is fairly common in Africa, and recent rainfall led to more mosquitoes carrying the disease.

“We screened over 700 kids and treated 50 for an active case of malaria,” he said. “I'd like to take a larger medical team that includes doctors and nurses when we go next June.”

Resilient in the face of challenges

Pastor Justin Domogalla, front left, doesn't have a medical background, but helped the team with their quarterly screening of school children. Contributed / Troy Mayer

“The people where we went are the poorest of the poor,” Mattson said. “Most of the children are malnourished because they don't have access to the food they need at home. These families are living in poverty and don't have a way to get to a hospital.”

He said he was amazed at how tough the kids were.

“We had kids who got stitches without any anesthetic and didn’t shed a tear,” he said. “They are resilient and keep moving forward every day with a smile on their face. They love life and are so grateful to be able to go to school.”

The desert climate in Kenya has highs of 110 to 115 degrees in the summer.

“It is winter now and highs are still around 98 degrees and lows are in the 70s,” Mattson said. The lack of access to clean water to stay hydrated is another challenge. The nearest clean water source is over three miles from the school in Locheredome.

The team drilled a borehole, but discovered the water was not drinkable.

During the visit to Locheredome, members of the medical mission team stayed in these traditional homes called manyattas. Contributed / Troy Mayer

“We are working on a mission now to build a solar-powered filtering system there that will be a clean water source for that region,” Mattson said. “They are building a new school facility and a water purification center.

“There are so many needs. Some teams are building houses and another team built bunk beds for people in Nairobi. We’re trying to give people what they need to survive and feel nourished and loved. We want them to be able to stay healthy so we don’t have to treat so many severe illnesses. The clean water, three meals a day when they are at school can help build a new generation.

“People aren't asking for handouts. They want a job. Kids advance through the grades by passing state tests. They can go on to university and become doctors to serve their country.”

Sponsoring children

The Mayer and Domogalla families were already sponsoring children in Kenya through MOHI.

Mattson decided to become a sponsor while he was on this trip.

“My wife and I had prayed for God to show us who to sponsor,” he said. “I was at the school doing devotions when Lynus came in and sat with me out of the blue. So I knew he was the one we would sponsor. For $40 a month, it keeps them in school with a uniform, three meals a day and all their school supplies.”

Missions continue

In the midst of poverty, school is a place where children get three meals a day and an education that means they could become doctors, nurses and teachers one day. Troy Mayer was surrounded by smiling children when he visited a school in Kenya. Contributed / Troy Mayer

Domogalla explained that Eastside is part of a multi-site church that includes four campuses in California and one in Nevada.

“One of our priorities is unleashing the compassion of Christ locally and globally,” he said.

In addition to their work in Kenya, they have a mission presence in Ukraine, Chile, Thailand, India and Niger and work closely with an orphanage in Rosarito, Mexico.

“These mission trips are not just for members of Eastside,” he said. “Anyone who wants to help can go. These people have a lot of challenges to work through. I think we all want to help make the world a better place.

“It grips your heart to see children who are 10 years old and look like they are 5. We turn on a tap and get a shower and a cold glass of water and they don’t have those basic things. We do medical missions, build missions and compassion missions. There are lots of ways people can help. All that is needed is the will to serve.”

How to help

For more information about donating to the water purification project or helping with future mission trips, contact jdomogalla@eastside.com.

To learn how to sponsor a child through Missions of Hope International go to mohiafrica.org.

