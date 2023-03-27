Easter events kick off this weekend

Community Egg Hunt

Akeley will be hosting its Community Egg Hunt from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Registration for prizes will be from 12:30 to 1:20 p.m. Donuts, coffee, juice and hot chocolate will also be served during that time.

The egg hunt starts at 1:30 p.m. There will be three age groups: 4 and under, 5 to 8 years old and 9 to 12 years old. Participants will need to bring their own basket to collect the eggs.

The prize drawing will be at 2 p.m. and will include bike and scooter giveaways.

The event was planned for Paul’s Patio, but depending on the weather may need to be moved indoors to the Akeley Regional Community Center. Go to akeleycity.com for updates on location. There will also be a sign telling the location at Paul's Patio.

This event is sponsored by individuals and organizations in the community.

Downtown Park Rapids

Downtown Park Rapids will be hopping with Easter weekend fun Thursday, April 6,

Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8.

Visit and take photos with the Easter Bunny and collect an Easter egg stuffed with

candy from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. all three days at Bella Caffé on 3rd Street.

For more fun, do the Egg Chase at any or all of 37 participating businesses and collect Easter eggs stuffed with candy from them, too. Eggs will be given away at businesses with posters on their doors or windows and will be listed at www.parkrapidsdowntown.com and on the Park Rapids Downtown Facebook page. Business hours vary and some businesses are closed on Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Nevis Easter events

The Nevis Lions Club will host the 19th annual Nevis Easter event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at Muskie Park.

Rain, shine or snow, there will be an Easter egg hunt on the Heartland Trail. The egg hunt begins at 1:30 p.m.

There will be four age groups: 3 and under, 4-6, 7-9 and 10 years and up. Children should dress for the weather, including wearing snow boots.

The Easter Bunny and Pork Chop the Pig who was the mascot from the Nevis pig-racing days will be at the Muskie pavilion to greet kids. It is also a photo opportunity for parents to snap cute pictures of their children with the two characters.

Registrations for the bike drawing will begin at 1 p.m., with the drawing at 2:30 p.m. More than 20 bikes will be given away.

“Many local businesses have donated bikes,” Lion Barb Deery said. “The American Legion, Hansen Electric and the Nevis Fire Department were our biggest donors this year.”

The Nevis Easter rock hunt begins Friday, April 7. There will be 50 rocks placed outdoors in public places. Each family may collect one Easter rock. Backpack adventure prizes will be awarded on Saturday. Bring the rock to the pavilion to collect the prize.

“The backpacks will have items like beach towels, frisbees and bubbles to use in the summer and have fun outdoors,” Deery said.