Dutch honored with Crystal Leaf award

The Park Rapids Garden Club selected Margaret Dutch as the recipient of the 2022 Crystal Leaf Award.

Dutch was presented with a genuine Austrian crystal necklace and a certificate for her “contribution to advancing the knowledge, science and appreciation of horticulture” within the communities of the Minnesota State Horticultural Society’s 12th district.

She is a member of the Park Rapids Garden Club, who is a “snowbird” from Houston, Texas.

The Minnesota State Horticultural Society is one of the largest member-supported horticultural societies in the U.S. Since 1866, it has served the gardening community through programs for individuals of all ages.