Dutch honored with Crystal Leaf award
We are part of The Trust Project.
The Park Rapids Garden Club selected Margaret Dutch as the recipient of the 2022 Crystal Leaf Award.
Dutch was presented with a genuine Austrian crystal necklace and a certificate for her “contribution to advancing the knowledge, science and appreciation of horticulture” within the communities of the Minnesota State Horticultural Society’s 12th district.
She is a member of the Park Rapids Garden Club, who is a “snowbird” from Houston, Texas.
The Minnesota State Horticultural Society is one of the largest member-supported horticultural societies in the U.S. Since 1866, it has served the gardening community through programs for individuals of all ages.
ADVERTISEMENT
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about wilting poinsettias and why home-grown potatoes sprout earlier than those bought at the store.
Annika Aho was named to the University of Sioux Falls fall Dean's List. She is majoring in media studies. Aho qualified for the Dean’s List by earning a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
The Nevis Trailblazers and the Forest Riders face up to four times as much work as usual, grooming local snowmobile trails, due to the effect of recent heavy, sticky snow on the trees and shrubs lining the trails.