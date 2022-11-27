Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Automatically Generated
Dutch honored with Crystal Leaf award

Margaret Dutch is the Park Rapids Garden Club's winner of the 2022 Crystal Leaf Award.
November 27, 2022
The Park Rapids Garden Club selected Margaret Dutch as the recipient of the 2022 Crystal Leaf Award.

Dutch was presented with a genuine Austrian crystal necklace and a certificate for her “contribution to advancing the knowledge, science and appreciation of horticulture” within the communities of the Minnesota State Horticultural Society’s 12th district.

She is a member of the Park Rapids Garden Club, who is a “snowbird” from Houston, Texas.

The Minnesota State Horticultural Society is one of the largest member-supported horticultural societies in the U.S. Since 1866, it has served the gardening community through programs for individuals of all ages.

