Due to water main break, Akeley residents advised to boil water

Water for human consumption needs to come to a rolling boil before use.

Today at 12:52 PM

The city of Akeley has issued a “boil water order” for the entire city.

This order means the water may be unsafe for human consumption and that water used for drinking and food preparation must be brought to a rolling boil prior to use.

According to a news release, “This order has been issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the water distribution system because of a partial loss of system pressure caused by a water main break.”

City officials expect that the boil water order should be lifted by Thursday, July 20. If there are any changes to this date, residents will be notified.

For additional information, call Reid Watson at 218-252-2639 or city hall at 218-652-2465.

