Driver uninjured in County 4 rollover

The driver of a vehicle that rolled over Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Henrietta Township was uninjured.

According to an incident report from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the accident was reported at 11:19 a.m. on County 4 and U.S. Hwy. 71.

Law enforcement arrived to find a 2015 Toyota 4Runner upside-down, facing west on the east side of the northbound lane of County 4, the report states. Investigation found the vehicle was traveling north when it lost control on an icy patch of roadway, went into the ditch and overturned.

The driver, Emily Whitaker, 40, of Nevis, told law enforcement she was uninjured and had called a private tow. She said she was driving at approximately 50-55 mph when the crash occurred and was wearing her seat belt properly. She said curtain airbags deployed in the vehicle, but the dash airbags did not deploy.

Law enforcement did not suspect intoxicants to be involved in the crash, the report states. There was moderate damage to the majority of the vehicle, which Farrington Towing removed from the scene.