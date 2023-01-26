STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

Driver uninjured in County 4 rollover

Icy road conditions caused the Toyota 4Runner to leave the roadway in the Wednesday, Jan. 25 accident in Henrietta Township.

CrashReport.png
By Staff reports
January 26, 2023 02:12 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The driver of a vehicle that rolled over Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Henrietta Township was uninjured.

According to an incident report from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the accident was reported at 11:19 a.m. on County 4 and U.S. Hwy. 71.

Law enforcement arrived to find a 2015 Toyota 4Runner upside-down, facing west on the east side of the northbound lane of County 4, the report states. Investigation found the vehicle was traveling north when it lost control on an icy patch of roadway, went into the ditch and overturned.

The driver, Emily Whitaker, 40, of Nevis, told law enforcement she was uninjured and had called a private tow. She said she was driving at approximately 50-55 mph when the crash occurred and was wearing her seat belt properly. She said curtain airbags deployed in the vehicle, but the dash airbags did not deploy.

Law enforcement did not suspect intoxicants to be involved in the crash, the report states. There was moderate damage to the majority of the vehicle, which Farrington Towing removed from the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE RELATED COVERAGE
CrashReport.png
Local
One injured when semi drags pickup in Park Rapids
A Menahga man was hospitalized Wednesday, Jan. 25 after his F-350 collided with a semi trailer that failed to yield while turning onto U.S. Hwy. 71.
January 26, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Local
Three injured in vehicle rollover
January 26, 2023 11:34 AM
Minnesota
UPDATE: Name released of pedestrian killed by train near Detroit Lakes
January 23, 2023 04:56 PM
Minnesota
Fargo man killed in Becker County snowmobile crash
January 23, 2023 02:33 PM

Related Topics: CRASHESACCIDENTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
18aug02_019.jpeg
Breaking News
Local
Biden halts new mining near Boundary Waters for 20 years
The administration is bringing back an Obama-era decision, later reversed by Trump, that bans new mineral leases on 225,500 acres of the Superior National Forest for the next two decades.
January 26, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
012823.N.PRE.RyanAnderson9661.jpg
Local
Park Rapids Council approves ALDI's conditional use permit
The grocery store chain plans to break ground this spring on a 20,664-square foot location.
January 26, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
012823.N.PRE.PRSchoolBoard9435.jpg
Local
New grant may help Park Rapids ‘grow your own school psych’
The school board learned Jan. 23 that the district is part of a group of districts partnering in a $3.8 million DHS grant to increase mental health services in the schools.
January 26, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
CenturySchoolEntrance4642.jpg
Local
Falling interest rates brighten outlook for PR Schools’ bond sale
An investment advisor's pre-sale report suggests favorable bond rates, if interest rates continue trending downward through Feb. 6.
January 26, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish