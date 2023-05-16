Drive for 2023 Park Rapids' fireworks underway

The Park Rapids’ Fourth of July fireworks display is 100% funded by donations from local businesses and individuals.

To make a 100% tax-deductible donation, make the check payable to the Park Rapids Rotary Foundation and mail to P.O. Box 704, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

Donations can be made online through the PayPal Giving Fund by searching for the Park Rapids Rotary Foundation. Venmo contributions are also an option.

If you are over 70 years old and have an IRA, you can donate directly from your IRA. Contact a tax professional.