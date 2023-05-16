99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Drive for 2023 Park Rapids' fireworks underway

The Park Rapids’ Fourth of July fireworks display is 100% funded by donations from local businesses and individuals.

2654273+shannon fireworks-web.jpg
Park Rapids' 2021 fireworks display looking north from the Depot Park neighborhood.
(Shannon Geisen/Enterprise)
By Staff reports
Today at 9:25 AM

To make a 100% tax-deductible donation, make the check payable to the Park Rapids Rotary Foundation and mail to P.O. Box 704, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

Donations can be made online through the PayPal Giving Fund by searching for the Park Rapids Rotary Foundation. Venmo contributions are also an option.

If you are over 70 years old and have an IRA, you can donate directly from your IRA. Contact a tax professional.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
