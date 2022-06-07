Dr. Vern Erickson reprimanded for unethical or improper medical practice
The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice recently reprimanded Dr. Vern Erickson of Park Rapids and put conditions on his license.
According to a news release from the MBMP, Erickson “engaged unethical or improper conduct; engaged in conduct that departs from or fails to conform to the minimal standards of acceptable and prevailing medical practice; and inappropriate prescribing of or failure to properly prescribe a drug or device, including prescribing a drug or device for other than medically accepted therapeutic or experimental or investigative purposes authorized by a state or federal agency.”
As a result, the medical board reprimanded and conditioned Erickson’s license as follows:
- Erickson shall not issue vaccination exemption letters, except to established patients and based on established medical history.
- Erickson shall review the Centers for Disease Control website and the UpToDate website for current guidelines on the prevention, treatment and management of COVID-19.
- Within six months of the date of the May 14 order, Erickson must complete pre-approved coursework in medical ethics and medical management of COVID-19.
- Within three months of the website reviews and coursework completion, Erickson shall write and submit a paper, for the committee’s approval, discussing what he has learned from the website reviews and coursework and how he has incorporated that knowledge into his practice.
- Erickson shall undergo a random practice audit no sooner than three months after completing the website reviews and coursework listed above.
- He may petition for reinstatement of an unconditional license upon submission of satisfactory evidence demonstrating completion of the terms and conditions of this order. Upon reviewing his petition, the committee, at its sole discretion, may recommend the board continue, modify or remove the conditions set out herein.
