Dr. Vern Erickson reprimanded for unethical or improper medical practice

The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice (MBMP) recently reprimanded Dr. Vern Erickson of Park Rapids and put conditions on his license.

According to a news release from the MBMP, Erickson “engaged unethical or improper conduct; engaged in conduct that departs from or fails to conform to the minimal standards of acceptable and prevailing medical practice; and inappropriate prescribing of or failure to properly prescribe a drug or device, including prescribing a drug or device for other than medically accepted therapeutic or experimental or investigative purposes authorized by a state or federal agency.”

As a result, the medical board reprimanded and conditioned Erickson’s license as follows: