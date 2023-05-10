Dr. Harris is serving the community where he grew up

Editor’s note: The Park Rapids Enterprise launched a series of articles called “Where are they now?” to highlight the achievements of area high school graduates. While Park Rapids, Nevis, Menahga and Laporte may be small, northern Minnesota towns, they produce large talent. If you know of an alum from the area who has landed a unique or exceptional job, earned a prestigious award or performed an extraordinary task, contact editor Shannon Geisen at sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com.

Dr. Nate Harris is a 1997 Nevis graduate working as a hospitalist at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids.

The son of Katy Harris and the late Phil Harris, he chose to return to the area where he grew up after completing his residency.

Harris played football and baseball in high school. He was also on the Knowledge Bowl team and student council.

He said Steve Egge was his most influential teacher. “He challenged me,” he said. “One of his favorite sayings was ‘turn your lights on’. That meant we needed to pay attention.”

Harris first became interested in medicine when he was a teenager.

“My mom was a nurse, and when I was 13 or 14 years old, Dr. Dan Smith was looking for someone to mow his grass,” he said. “I got the job and later talked to him about what it was like being a doctor.”

Harris majored in cell biology at North Dakota State University.

“I took two years off between undergraduate and medical school to come back here and work for Danny Husby doing concrete work,” he said. “I also did a whole bunch of fishing and hunting.”

Harris went on to attend the University of Minnesota Minneapolis from 2004-2007.

“Medical school was very intense,” he said. “My residency training was in internal medicine at Hennepin County. The clinic and hospital here in Park Rapids had reached out to me about coming back, so when I finished my residency I did. I’ve been back for 12 years now, and I love it. Most of my family are here, and I am still really good friends with lots of folks I went to school with.”

Harris started out as an Essentia Health employee, splitting his time between the clinic and the hospital. After three years, he started working exclusively at CHI St. Joseph’s Health.

Patients are his focus

Harris said helping patients is the most important part of his job.

“When patients come into the emergency room, the emergency room doctor calls me if they need to go to the hospital and I come down and get them admitted,” he said. “The most rewarding part of my job is talking to patients and figuring out what’s wrong and how to come up with a plan to help them feel better. After that, I follow them all the way through their hospital stay until they’re ready to go home or to the nursing home. It’s nice to see someone is able to walk out of the hospital when they’ve been really sick. And a fair amount of people that I’ve known my whole life have been my patients.”

He said his job has its ups and downs.

“We want to keep everybody as healthy as they can so they can enjoy the beauty of being here in the Park Rapids area,” he said. “Summer gets wild and people from all over the country come to the hospital. It’s fun to hear their stories and thoughts about our little town. Some days, I’m up for 36 hours at a time when there are folks who are really sick in the intensive care unit. Other days are nice and peaceful when people are getting better and can go home and it’s quiet in the emergency room.”

He said one of the most difficult parts of his job is when people aren’t improving or are dying. “Even in those times, sometimes you can make the best out of a bad situation,” he said. “It’s important to have conversations and help them realize when the doctors have run out of tools to make things better. We talk about how now maybe it’s time to focus on managing pain.”

That’s when hospice comes in.

“I’m going to be taking over as hospice medical director here as we get the contract taken care of,” he said. “I’m very excited about that. Dr. John Lageson has done it for a long time, but he’s ready to cut back a little as he’s getting close to retirement. I had grandparents on hospice and my dad was on hospice, so I’ve had lots of first-hand experience. During the weeks Dr. Lageson is off, I’ve been helping out with the hospice stuff for years. So I’m looking forward to doing more of that, diving in deeper.”

Finding love on the job

Harris met his wife, Crystal, a registered nurse, when they were both working at the hospital. Both were in the process of getting a divorce.

“We were commiserating about how bad divorce was and how we were done with this relationship business,” he said. “The more we talked the more we liked each other and we found out we had tons of stuff in common. We’ve been married almost four years now. She brought two children to the marriage and I had three. We’ve had one child together, Chloe, our 2-year-old, so we’ve got a big blended family.”

Crystal currently works as a nurse with St. Joseph Health Community Health in Park Rapids. They have arranged it so that the week all of the children are home is the week Nathan is off at the hospital.

“The week I’m on, I typically work 10-12 hour days in the hospital and come back if they need me in the intensive care unit in the evening,” he said. “Then I’m off the next week and Dr. Lageson takes over. The weeks that I’m working we just have Chloe at home.”

COVID was tough

Harris said the COVID-19 pandemic was particularly hard on the medical team.

“We had some really, really sick folks and lost a lot of patients,” he said. “We didn’t allow any visitors, so their family couldn’t be there. We used iPads and phones so they could talk to family, but it wasn’t the same. It was tough watching these folks die with no family around. We had some young, healthy folks that got sick very quickly and died very quickly and there wasn’t a thing we could do about it.”

He said hospital staff leaned on each other for support.

“My wife, Crystal, was a wonderful support, along with lots of good friends,” he said. “We all came together from dietary all the way up to management and helped each other get through it, but it was rough. We had very few staff and lots of sick people and put a lot of hours in trying to help them. The bigger hospitals didn’t have the capacity to send patients there so we were taking care of people who were so sick we normally would have sent them to another facility.”