Donkeys plus basketball make fundraiser fun

Brays of laughter from the audience suited half the teammates in a donkey basketball fundraiser Monday, March 27 at Park Rapids Area High School.

Megan Eskola with the Citizens National Bank team puts up a shot during a game of donkey basketball March 27, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School, defended by Matt Johanning with the Community Squad. Other players attempting to steer their donkeys include bank employees Jason Funk and Zach Hagen and student Isaac Zinniel. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

According to Park Rapids FFA co-advisor Stephen Funk, funds raised by the event will be used to send chapter members to the state FFA convention.

“The fundraiser went well due to the tremendous community support,” said Funk. “It was a very rewarding experience for our students to see an event that they planned come to life. To see our community fill the gym to capacity in order to come and be a part of donkey basketball and support our chapter, is very rewarding.”

Jason McCollum with Citizens National Bank looks on while coworkers Zach Hagen and Megan Eskola struggle against their mounts to recover the game ball during a donkey basketball game March 27, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

CJ Cordell with Dairyland Donkey Ball brought the animals.

Students with a toy wagon, broom and shovel picked up any donkey "donations."

Two not-very-high-scoring games, each with two periods, were fought out – first by Citizens National Bank (CNB) versus the “Community Squad,” then students versus teachers – followed by a final round featuring the winners of the first two games, with CNB squaring off against the students.

The rules were simple. No one could legally play the ball without being mounted on a donkey. When dismounting to pick up the ball, players had to keep hold of their donkey’s reins.

Pat Richard struggles to mount a donkey whose specialty was a "lie down and roll over" trick as a donkey basketball game begins March 27, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. Looking on are teammates Garrett Kovach and Isaac Zinniel. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“It was really fun to get to visit with CJ before the event and see the relationship that he has developed with the donkeys and what a great time they have participating in the performance,” said Funk. “He knows all of their quirks and personalities, and it leads to an extremely entertaining event.”

Brenda Peterson with Citizens National Bank shoots and hits the rim while playing donkey basketball March 27, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. Looking on are bank employees Dan Gaughan and Beth Rockensock, Matt Lichter and Isaac Zinniel with the Community Squad, and emcee/referee CJ Cordell with Dairyland Donkey Ball. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Each donkey had its own style of play, with a couple digging in their heels and forcing their riders to drag them, while one eager donkey dragged his rider (feet braced on the floor) half the length of the court. Still another tricked his rider with a “lie down and roll over” trick that had the audience roaring in laughter.

Ball carrier Garrett Kovach with the Community Squad gets dragged down the court by his mount during a game of donkey basketball March 27, 2023, at Park Rapids Area High School. The rules required him to be on the beast's back before making any play with the ball. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“Part of what made it so fun was the community members, students and staff that stepped up to be celebrity donkey jockeys and play in the game,” said Funk, thanking CNB for fielding a team and taking home the championship.