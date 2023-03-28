Donkeys plus basketball make fundraiser fun
Dairyland Donkey Ball brought laughter to the Park Rapids Area High School gym for an FFA funder on March 27.
Brays of laughter from the audience suited half the teammates in a donkey basketball fundraiser Monday, March 27 at Park Rapids Area High School.
According to Park Rapids FFA co-advisor Stephen Funk, funds raised by the event will be used to send chapter members to the state FFA convention.
“The fundraiser went well due to the tremendous community support,” said Funk. “It was a very rewarding experience for our students to see an event that they planned come to life. To see our community fill the gym to capacity in order to come and be a part of donkey basketball and support our chapter, is very rewarding.”
CJ Cordell with Dairyland Donkey Ball brought the animals.
Students with a toy wagon, broom and shovel picked up any donkey "donations."
ADVERTISEMENT
Two not-very-high-scoring games, each with two periods, were fought out – first by Citizens National Bank (CNB) versus the “Community Squad,” then students versus teachers – followed by a final round featuring the winners of the first two games, with CNB squaring off against the students.
The rules were simple. No one could legally play the ball without being mounted on a donkey. When dismounting to pick up the ball, players had to keep hold of their donkey’s reins.
“It was really fun to get to visit with CJ before the event and see the relationship that he has developed with the donkeys and what a great time they have participating in the performance,” said Funk. “He knows all of their quirks and personalities, and it leads to an extremely entertaining event.”
Each donkey had its own style of play, with a couple digging in their heels and forcing their riders to drag them, while one eager donkey dragged his rider (feet braced on the floor) half the length of the court. Still another tricked his rider with a “lie down and roll over” trick that had the audience roaring in laughter.
“Part of what made it so fun was the community members, students and staff that stepped up to be celebrity donkey jockeys and play in the game,” said Funk, thanking CNB for fielding a team and taking home the championship.
ADVERTISEMENT