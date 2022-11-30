Dine-in, pick up or receive a Community Christmas Dinner

Sit-down dining returns with the 34th annual Community Christmas Dinner.

The holiday meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Park Rapids American Legion on Sunday, Dec. 25.

The Community Christmas Dinner is open to all. There is no charge for the meal, but freewill offerings are welcome.

Meal deliveries will begin Christmas Day at 11 a.m., but they must be ordered in advance. The deadline is noon on Friday, Dec. 23. Order by calling Lori Cannon at 218-732-2981.

Curbside pick-up will be available between 11 a.m. and noon. Organizers ask guests to follow the signs in the parking lot to help ease the flow of traffic. You do not need to pre-order for curbside delivery.

Donations may be sent to Community Christmas Dinner Fund, c/o American Legion Post #212, P.O. Box 143, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

“Your donations to the annual Christmas Dinner will go a long way in making many of our neighbors in our community have a hot meal on Christmas Day, especially during this trying year we have had. Any donations above and beyond the cost of the dinner will be donated to local nonprofits in the Park Rapids area,” said a news release.

Volunteers are needed to deliver meals and to help with in-peson dining. To volunteer, contact Lynn Spilman at 320-333-6522.

In the news release, co-chairs Cannon, Spilman, Denny Anderson and Sara Gallus say, “We truly wish everyone a very Merry Christmas during these challenging times and hope that the New Year will bring peace and good health to all.”

The dinner originally was started by the Bob Kriss family, who owned the Great Northern Cafe, and has continued going strong by wonderful volunteers.