UPDATE: Digging out of the season's first big snow

The Park Rapids area received between four and seven inches of snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

Folks who had to go out spent a lot of time shoveling, brushing and blowing snow during the area’s thickest snowfall so far in December.

“We had one system arrive late Monday night into Tuesday morning,” said Jacob Spender, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. “That first system did bring around 3-5 inches in the Park Rapids area. It depends on where you were and where that band of snow actually set up.

“There was a break in activity during the late afternoon to the evening hours (Tuesday), and then another band of snow did set up (Wednesday) morning and tracked right across the southern portions of our forecast area and into the Park Rapids area; but by the time it reached the Park Rapids region, it started to diminish and actually weakened.

“So, its orientation went north to south, providing less snowfall amounts,” said Spender. “But they still got about 1-2 inches (Wednesday) in the vicinity of Park Rapids and the Otter Tail County region.”

A lawn tractor operator brushes snow off the driveway Dec. 6, 2022 at CHI St. Joseph's Health and the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Itasca State Park update

Connie Cox is a naturalist at Itasca State Park. She said Itasca State Park only received about 1-1/2 to 2 inches of snow Tuesday.

“Our snow depth total is between four and five inches,” she said. “The warm spell later in November has created icy conditions as that snow settled and melted. Visitors should use caution with the icy layer underneath the fresh snow.”

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources snow and trail conditions reports are updated weekly and available at: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/snow_depth/index.html .

According a DNR news release, most of the state’s trails need more snow before they can be groomed for use. The DNR recommends 12 inches of snow cover for trail packing and grooming.

Chris Hayes shovels the sidewalk on a snowy Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022, on the 4th Street side of Amish Oak and Americana Furnishings in downtown Park Rapids. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Plowing Park Rapids streets

Park Rapids Public Works Supervisor Scott Burlingame said he saw 3-4 inches of snow in town between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Burlingame said the city has three trucks to plow the streets, plus one at the airport. They plowed snow from 1 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, then a second crew came in overnight to clean up the downtown area.

“We started plowing in the middle of that day,” he said, “which we don’t like to do, because then there’s people and cars everywhere, and it’s more prone to accidents. Typically, we plow at night if we can.”

Regarding Main Avenue, he noted that it’s signed for no parking from 1 to 5 a.m., “so then we do that with the loaders, the graders and the skid steers.”

Burlingame reminds the public that winter weather means it’s time to move cars off the street, and people plowing and shoveling their property should not push the snow into the road. In fact, he said, “that’s a law everywhere, state and county.”

He also reminds residents that, by city ordinance, they are responsible to shovel their sidewalks, keeping them free of snow, ice and debris.

The city does plow some sidewalks, he said, when it snows more than two inches, as a courtesy while it is clearing Main Avenue and city property. “Once we do that, then it’s up to them to keep it salted or sanded.”

Finally, Burlingame advises driving slower when snow and ice are present.