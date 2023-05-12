Deputy Josh Oswald honored for his service

National Police Week is May 15-21, a time to recognize officers for their service.

The Nevis City Council gave Hubbard County sheriff’s deputy Josh Oswald a round of applause for his service in the city after he shared a story about something that happened recently during his report at their Monday, May 8 council meeting.

“Working in law enforcement, you get a lot of negatives, but every now and then you get some positives,” he said. “One evening, I stopped at a local gas station and there were a couple of kids who go to school here in the candy aisle. They were reaching into their pockets and I realized they were a little short on change when I saw them put their candy bars back. So I walked over to them and told them to get whatever they wanted. I bought their treats for them and they had great big smiles on their faces. The next day I got a message that said ‘Hi Josh, I think you’re probably the person that bought my son and his buddies their treats at the gas station last night. I just want to thank you for doing that kindness for them. They thought that was the coolest thing ever. Keep up the good work. We really appreciate you!’”

“Your presence in town makes a difference to so many people,” Mayor Jeanne Thompson said. “Youth at school, visitors in town, new people in town, older people who have been here a long time. You show them that the police are not someone to be afraid of but that you’re here to protect them and be supportive and a person they can go and feel safe. You watch out for all of us. Thank you for all you do for us.”

Oswald’s monthly report also included identifying a man with an active felony warrant while on patrol on the west side of Nevis and taking him into custody.

Oswald also shared that one of the second grade classes at Nevis School invited him to lunch and students asked him lots of good questions about his job as a police officer.

The council approved closing the main street coming into town (County Rd. 2) to Cty. Rd. 18 east by the Iron Horse from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the July 8 Bands and BBQ event, as requested by Oswald.

Thompson said businesses need to be notified of the street closure to avoid “the big hullabaloo” that happened last year. The notice will also be posted on the city website.

The council also approved having Oswald request the Hubbard County Mounted Posse to work at the event, with the understanding that the donation for their help will come out of his budget.