Deputies bust driver with load of meth, cash

Hubbard County deputies recovered 118 grams of methamphetamine in a Dec. 27, 2022 bust in Nevis Township. Hubbard County Sheriff's Office social media photo

Hubbard County deputies stopped a load of methamphetamine from hitting the streets in a traffic stop Tuesday in Nevis Township.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, deputies stopped a car during the night of Dec. 27 and arrested the driver for drug crime and driving while impaired (DWI).

Upon searching the car, law enforcement seized 118 grams of methamphetamine and almost $8,000 in cash, and the vehicle itself was forfeited as well, the Facebook post stated.

A Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office incident report identified the driver as Justin Time Freeman, 42, of Coon Rapids. Also arrested was passenger Rick Ray Stauffacher, 61, of Hibbing.

According to the report, the Freeman was arrested for felony 1st-degree DWI, felony 1st-degree drug crime and gross misdemeanor tampering with an ignition interlock, while Stauffacher was arrested on a U.S. Marshals federal drug trafficking warrant and felony 1st-degree drug crime.