99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

Deputies bust driver with load of meth, cash

Hubbard County Sheriff's deputies stopped a car Dec. 27 in Nevis Twp. carrying a load of methamphetamine.

123122.N.PRE.drugbustcash.jpg
Hubbard County deputies seized almost $8,000 cash in a drug bust Dec. 27, 2022 in Nevis Township.
Hubbard County Sheriff's Office social media photo
By Staff reports
December 29, 2022 10:06 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
123122.N.PRE.drugbustbaggie.jpg
Hubbard County deputies recovered 118 grams of methamphetamine in a Dec. 27, 2022 bust in Nevis Township.
Hubbard County Sheriff's Office social media photo

Hubbard County deputies stopped a load of methamphetamine from hitting the streets in a traffic stop Tuesday in Nevis Township.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, deputies stopped a car during the night of Dec. 27 and arrested the driver for drug crime and driving while impaired (DWI).

Upon searching the car, law enforcement seized 118 grams of methamphetamine and almost $8,000 in cash, and the vehicle itself was forfeited as well, the Facebook post stated.

A Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office incident report identified the driver as Justin Time Freeman, 42, of Coon Rapids. Also arrested was passenger Rick Ray Stauffacher, 61, of Hibbing.

According to the report, the Freeman was arrested for felony 1st-degree DWI, felony 1st-degree drug crime and gross misdemeanor tampering with an ignition interlock, while Stauffacher was arrested on a U.S. Marshals federal drug trafficking warrant and felony 1st-degree drug crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
ambulance (1).jpg
Local
Jail inmate taken to ER for suspected overdose
The unknown inmate was treated and returned to the Hubbard County jail on Nov. 23.
December 05, 2022 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Opinion
POINT/COUNTERPOINT: Sheriff’s office ‘unaffected’ by court ruling on easement
November 07, 2022 09:23 AM
Local
Akeley Township crash leads to DUI charges
October 26, 2022 01:06 PM
Local
Park Rapids man injured in suspected DUI rollover
October 14, 2022 12:43 PM

Related Topics: HUBBARD COUNTYHUBBARD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEDRUGS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
100921.N.PRE.ARCCEmergencyShelter_Logo.jpg
Local
Grant will help ARCC emergency shelter provide meals
A new freezer and refrigerator will soon be on their way to the Akeley Regional Community Center (ARCC) Emergency Shelter, thanks to an $8,000 grant from the Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Foundation.
December 28, 2022 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Hubbard County signs new union contracts
The Hubbard County Board approved three-year union contracts with seven bargaining units.
December 28, 2022 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
CassCountyForestland122822.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Crow Wing SWCD donates 309 acres to Hubbard County
The land purchase in Hubbard County – encompassing parcels south of Akeley and north of Kabekona Lake near Laporte – protects 309.8 acres within the Leech Lake River watershed, which also feeds the Mississippi River.
December 28, 2022 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Public_Notices_HubbardCountyGovtCenterHoriz.jpg
Local
Hubbard County approves salary increases and final levy
Noting that the county sheriff and attorney are getting 7% salary increases next year, county commissioner Tom Krueger said he’d like commissioners to receive the same percentage.
December 28, 2022 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen