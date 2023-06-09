Demo mishap causes gas leak at high school

Project Manager Justin Maaninga with ICS gave the Park Rapids School Board an update on Monday, June 5 about ongoing school facility improvements.

Maaninga reported that demolition of the Frank White Education Center was in progress, and has included some asbestos abatement.

A mishap occurred during the demolition, resulting in a gas leak that led to the high school being evacuated. According to Maaninga and Superintendent Lance Bagstad, the incident occurred when a skid steer on the demolition site became entangled with a coaxial cable on the high school roof that, in turn, pushed a gas piping assembly out of its place, breaking some couplings and releasing residual gas fumes into the school.

Maaninga further reported:



Re-roofing at the high school started on Monday.

Site improvements at Century School, including parking, pickup and drop-off areas, playgrounds and drainage basins, are also underway, with one of the playgrounds already nearing completion.

Site clearing and grubbing was planned for this week in preparation for the new bus garage, with construction set to start on June 19.

Maaninga has received design development documents for the Century School renovations.

Project personnel met with Hubbard County officials about their use of the transfer station for construction waste disposal, “just to get on the same page,” Maaninga said.

A temporary road between Helten and Huntsinger Avenue will go in starting in a couple weeks.

Some 500 lineal feet of footings will be dug for high school additions starting Monday, June 13, on the north and east sides of the building.

In consent items and general business, the school board:

Approved the resignation of Amber Schroeder as a middle school Achievement & Integration paraprofessional.

Hired Jodi Isaacson as an elementary paraprofessional, Mike Hed as a lead mechanic, JT Luther as a junior high football coach, Eric Hillesland as a junior high basketball coach and Kasey Schorn as a middle school special education teacher.

Heard school board chair Sherry Safratowich report that labor contract negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees were to start this week.

Acknowledged donations totaling $1,515 to four teachers’ classrooms through the Itasca-Mantrap Electrical Co-op, and a bed, bedside table, linens and towels from the Heritage Living Center to the high school CNA program. School board member Jay Pike, who has family members in Heritage Living, commended the school’s CNA students for doing a good job.

Renewed the district’s membership in the Minnesota State High School League for 2023-24.

The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 in the “aquarium” at the Park Rapids Area High School media center. This is a special meeting date due to the Juneteenth state holiday on Monday, June 19.