Deed restriction preserves Depot Park tennis courts

The Park Rapids City Council on Tuesday, July 25, approved a deed restriction on the city’s four newly rebuilt tennis courts at Depot Park.

As a condition of the $250,000 Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Recreation grant that partially funded the project, the deed restriction requires the tennis courts to be permanently managed and maintained for public outdoor recreation and not to be converted to any other use without state approval.

Council member Liz Stone made a motion to approve the deed restriction. It passed unanimously.

In consent items and general business, the council:



Recognized city employees for their years of service, including Police Officers Tylor Farden and Andrew McFarlane and public works maintenance worker Justin Leritz, five years; Rapids Spirits clerks Dallon Free and Mark Peterson, 10 years; and Rapids Spirits clerk Robyn Capistrant, 15 years.

Approved an amended resolution authorizing the mayor and city administrator to sign an airport maintenance grant agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and any future amendments.

Amended an airport ground lease with Real Estate Management LLC to construct a private hangar at the municipal airport. The amended agreement changes the designated hangar lot to one better suited for construction.

Approved non-probationary status for firefighters Samuel Ness, Nicholas Skjonsby and Andrew Carmichael.

Paid Aquacide Co. $736,242 for liquid herbicide and liquid algaecide for the sewer pond.

Paid Benson Leitheiser & Soberg $4,460 for their audit of the Firefighters Relief Association.

Paid Flaherty & Hood, P.A., $2,934 for legal services on general municipal matters and labor and employment consultation.

Paid In-Depth Inspection $8,338 for building official services in January and February.

Paid Motorola Solutions $1,252 for five radio chargers and microphones for the police department.

Paid the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force $3,500 for an annual membership fee.

Paid Spring Prairie Electric $7,880 for emergency repair of an electric motor used by the sewer department.

Paid Tyler Technologies $1,950 for helping reconcile system functionality of the city’s new financial software.

Paid USABlueBook $4,926 for a leak detector kit and a colorimeter used by the water/sewer department.

Paid Ziegler $1,338 for a cylinder to repair an airport wheel loader.

Paid Bergstrom Electric $2,300 to install an electric receptacle and timer in the Deane Park pavilion.

Granted Paulina Mazurek a solicitor’s license to do business July 25-29 in Park Rapids.

Approved a 2022 journal entry transferring $52,000 for the future purchase of a fire truck from General Fund – Fire Department to Fire Department Capital Equipment. An amended list of journal entries also featured fund transfers for building rent and land lease of the public works/public safety building to the airport fund.

Approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the city code to establish the planned use development as a zoning district.

Acknowledged donations to the city received July 13-19, totaling about $331.

Approved payables totaling $68,831 and prepaids totaling $1,709,346.

The council went into a closed session to discuss a real estate matter.

The city council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 8 at city hall.