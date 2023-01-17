STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News
News reporting
Dale Nelson wants to help Akeley thrive

Dale Nelson
By Lorie Skarpness
January 17, 2023
Akeley’s newest council member didn’t even run for the position.

Longtime resident Dale Nelson said he was surprised to learn he had won the seat as a write-in candidate after no one filed for the position.

“I ran for mayor last time, but didn’t win,” he said. “When I found out I was on the council, I thought I might as well give it a shot.”

Nelson recently retired. His most recent job involved working on the Line 3 pipeline with Enbridge. “I’m a heavy equipment operator, and with my job, I worked all over,” he said.

He said there are a lot of things he’d like to do for the city of Akeley, including giving input on decisions related to the upcoming Hwy. 34 project and attracting more tourism.

“Also, some of the streets are in rough shape and need to be fixed,” he said. “And I’d like to start a program so that once a week everybody’s garbage gets picked up by a company. That way nobody would have garbage sitting around. All they would have to do is set it out by the curb and the cost could be added to their water bill. We’ve got a lot of elderly people in our town and that would help them out. Right now, this is all new to me, so I’m just brainstorming stuff.”

He said he would also like to make sure all people are alerted when there is severe weather during the summer.

“There have been times when that siren in town has not gone off,” he said. “We need a system that works and can be heard down at the park so they can get to shelter in time.”

His parents, John and Laura Nelson, moved to the Akeley area in the mid 1980s.

“My significant other is Faye Peterson,” he said. “We both grew up in the Hinckley area and decided to move to Akeley to be closer to my family. With my job, it didn’t matter where I lived because I wasn’t home much anyway.”

Besides starting his term on the Akeley council this month, Nelson has been busy cutting wood for his shop and snowmobile racing with his younger brother, Bill, from Elk River.

“We race snowmobiles on ice ovals with the Central Minnesota Pond Racers series all over Minnesota,” he said. “I also like to hunt and fish.”

