CSAH 23 returning to calcium chloride treatment

Hubbard County Public Works Coordinator Jed Nordin reported that his department received a petition in 2020 to cease applying calcium chloride on a portion of CSAH 23 due to concerns about its environmental effects and other reasons.
At that time, the Hubbard County Board directed the highway department to use a base stabilizer instead. “This product did not perform similarly to calcium chloride. We are now receiving many complaints about the condition of the roadway and the amount of dust that is being generated,” he wrote.
Nordin returned to the board last week to get approval to apply 12,320 gallons to 4.2 miles – from State Hwy. 64 to the Cass County line – at a cost of approximately $15,277.
Nordin recommended calcium chloride for surface treatment. “This is a very busy gravel road, very tough to maintain. The current conditions, especially with the dry weather we’ve had, is washboardy, very dusty and we’re losing valuable aggregates off of it.”
In other business, the board did as follows:
- Approved JH Lawn Solutions of Solway, Minn.’s quote of $33,999 for annual weed spraying.
- Accepted quotes for two 1/2-ton pickups for the highway department. A 2023 Chevy 1500 Custom will be purchased from Thielen Motors of Park Rapids for $45,875 and a 2023 Ford F150 XL from Park Rapids Ford of Park Rapids for $45,945.
- Approved the purchase a 72-inch skid steer brush mower from Northwoods Attachments for $5,650. This is for the natural resources management department.
- Increased the administrative assistant’s hours in the administrator’s office to up to 30 hours per week.
