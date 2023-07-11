CSAH 23 returning to calcium chloride treatment

CSAH 23 is getting calcium chloride again.

Hubbard County Public Works Coordinator Jed Nordin reported that his department received a petition in 2020 to cease applying calcium chloride on a portion of CSAH 23 due to concerns about its environmental effects and other reasons.

At that time, the Hubbard County Board directed the highway department to use a base stabilizer instead. “This product did not perform similarly to calcium chloride. We are now receiving many complaints about the condition of the roadway and the amount of dust that is being generated,” he wrote.

Nordin returned to the board last week to get approval to apply 12,320 gallons to 4.2 miles – from State Hwy. 64 to the Cass County line – at a cost of approximately $15,277.

Nordin recommended calcium chloride for surface treatment. “This is a very busy gravel road, very tough to maintain. The current conditions, especially with the dry weather we’ve had, is washboardy, very dusty and we’re losing valuable aggregates off of it.”

