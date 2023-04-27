Crystal Brook gets CUP to expand

The Park Rapids City Council approved a conditional use permit (CUP) Tuesday, April 25 to expand Knute Nelson’s Crystal Brook senior living facility at 1006 Crocus Hill St.

Crystal Brook is a three-story, 88-unit senior apartment and memory care facility developed in 2017.

City Administrator Angel Weasner explained the request due to a technological snag that prevented City Planner Ben Oleson from reporting via Zoom.

According to Weasner and documents presented to the council, KI Developers of Park Rapids, LLC proposes to expand the 88-unit facility in two phases. Phase 1 would add a net 19 additional memory care units in a new, single-story building. Phase 2 would add another three-story apartment building with 53 to 68 senior living apartments.

The new buildings would be situated to the east of the existing facility. Also included in the CUP is construction of related parking lots, sidewalks and other facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weasner said the city’s planning commission recommended approval of the request at its April meeting.

Conditions of approval include seeking city approval of any design changes, implementing stormwater management improvements as proposed or approved by the city engineer, and coordinating and funding any future water and sewer improvements made necessary by future phases of expansion.

Council member Liz Stone made a motion to approve the CUP with the recommended conditions.

Attending the meeting on behalf of the Crystal Brook expansion project were Knute Nelson Chief Operating Officer Katie Perry and Jill Schroeder, a senior planner with Pope Design Group.

According to a Knute Nelson press release, a market study showed a need for more memory care options in Park Rapids. The release also noted that Crystal Brook is fully occupied and has served over 200 residents since it opened in November 2018.

With the expansion, Crystal Brook would add 16 employees to its current staff of 72, the release states. The anticipated project cost is about $5.2 million.

This site plan (detail) for Phase 1 of Knute Nelson Crystal Brook's proposed expansion shows the property at the corner of Crocus Hill Street (CSAH 15, to the north) and Henrietta Avenue (County 6, to the east), with the existing senior apartment building and memory care facility to the west, the proposed new memory care building to the east and Phase 2, an additional apartment building, lightly shaded to the north. Contributed / Knute Nelson

Further items

In other business including consent items, the council:



ADVERTISEMENT

Approved a CUP for the Park Rapids Area Schools to make site improvements at Century School, including a new parking lot, pickup/drop-off lane, playgrounds, a bus garage and a bus maintenance and administration building with related driveways and stormwater improvements.

Approved an update of the Park Rapids Fire Department Organizational Handbook, including new standards and enforcement regarding firefighters’ attendance at calls. Asked about a policy restricting the fire hall to “nonpersonal use,” council member Tim Little and Weasner explained this allows such organizations as the Boy Scouts to hold meetings there under supervision, while the hall may not be used for family events.

Called for a public hearing on May 9 to amend the fee schedule of the city code.

Called for a public hearing on May 23 to discuss a vacation request.

Heard that at the recent Park Rapids Fire Department annual banquet, firefighter recognized for their service were Joe Erickson, five years; Matt Rousu, 10 years; and Keith Canfield, 20 years; and Fire Chief Joe Carlson was named firefighter of the year.

Heard that as of this week, work is underway on the Fair Avenue street and utility project, the Depot Park tennis court replacement and the construction of an ALDI store in the city.

Paid Dell Marketing L.P. $1,512 to replace the city administrator’s computer.

Paid the Minnesota Department of Transportation $1,806 for costs related to the U.S. Hwy. 71 roundabout project.

Paid Electric Motor Service $1,298 for emergency repair of the public library’s air handler, including motor replacement, adapter and freight.

Paid Flaherty & Hood, P.A. $1,528 for legal work regarding general municipal matters ($875) and labor and employment consultation ($653).

Paid the Hubbard County auditor-treasurer $16,680 for the first half of property taxes payable in 2023. This concerns 21 properties including the Armory, which will be billed to the Armory Arts & Events Center.

Paid Morris Electronics $1,246 for an on-site visit for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s annual audit of the police department.

Acknowledged donations to the city totaling $1,750 from March 30 through April 17, including $700 from Clay Township and $800 from Todd Township to the public library.

Approved payables totaling $66,049 and prepaids totaling $111,586.

The city council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at city hall.