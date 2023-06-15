Crystal Brook digs in for memory care facility

Breaking ground June 15, 2023, for a new, 20-unit memory care building at Knute Nelson Crystal Brook in Park Rapids are, from left, Ashley Ylitalo, Crystal Brook executive director; Brittney Thoreson, Knute Nelson vice president of operations; Mark Anderson, Knute Nelson president/CEO; Randy Roers, president of Innovative Builders, Erectors and Developers; Scott Kluver with Innovative Builders; Marnie Gugisberg, Knute Nelson CFO; Katie Perry, Knute Nelson COO; Sam Michael, architect with Pope Design Group; and Derrick Fiala with Innovative Builders.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise