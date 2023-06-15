Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crystal Brook digs in for memory care facility

The 20-unit building is part of Knute Nelson's expanding commitment to senior living in the Park Rapids community.

061723.N.PRE.CrystalBrookGroundbreaking.jpg
Breaking ground June 15, 2023, for a new, 20-unit memory care building at Knute Nelson Crystal Brook in Park Rapids are, from left, Ashley Ylitalo, Crystal Brook executive director; Brittney Thoreson, Knute Nelson vice president of operations; Mark Anderson, Knute Nelson president/CEO; Randy Roers, president of Innovative Builders, Erectors and Developers; Scott Kluver with Innovative Builders; Marnie Gugisberg, Knute Nelson CFO; Katie Perry, Knute Nelson COO; Sam Michael, architect with Pope Design Group; and Derrick Fiala with Innovative Builders.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 4:37 PM

RELATED ARTICLE:

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What To Read Next
Gavin Ehlen.jpg
Local
3 bears visit Detroit Lakes area in the past week
June 15, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
061723.N.PRE.RiverHeightsApartments5430.jpg
Local
City council denies Park Rapids HRA’s waiver request
June 15, 2023 01:25 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
FlagFolding12thfold061423.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Park Rapids American Legion honors nation’s colors
June 15, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
golf ball on fairway
Prep
Golf: Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids girls place 4th at state tournament
June 15, 2023 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
FlagFolding12thfold061423.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Park Rapids American Legion honors nation’s colors
June 15, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Copy of 062222.N.PRE.TouringFDTrucks.jpg
Local
Park Rapids firefighters hosting open house this Saturday, June 17
June 12, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
AkeleyHwy34DetourMap2023.jpg
Local
Akeley Hwy. 34 detour begins July 10
June 13, 2023 08:21 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness