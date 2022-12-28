Crow Wing SWCD donates 309 acres to Hubbard County

A $1.6 million Outdoor Heritage Fund grant will pay for two forestland acquisitions in Hubbard and Crow Wing counties.

The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), in collaboration with private landowners and the Crow Wing and Hubbard county land departments, secured the purchases in the Pine River and Leech Lake River watersheds.

The goal is to protect habitat in these priority watersheds, which supply the Twin Cities with drinking water.

The SWCD’s grant application notes that the two watersheds provide habitat for wild rice, golden-winged warblers, Northern long-eared bats, Blanding’s turtles and more than 100 unique, rare, endangered or threatened species — “all of them at risk from development trends.”

The application also notes that the watersheds’ lakes and fisheries contribute to a tourism industry that generates nearly $400 million in gross sales per year in Crow Wing, Hubbard and Cass counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

309 acres in Leech Lake River Watershed

The land purchase in Hubbard County – encompassing parcels south of Akeley and north of Kabekona Lake near Laporte – protects 309.8 acres within the Leech Lake River watershed, which also feeds the Mississippi River.

According to a news release, the $417,832 purchase was recorded on Oct. 27.

The SWCD bought the land from The Conservation Fund, which had purchased the property from PotlatchDeltic.

The release states, “The SWCD bought the parcels for well under the assessed value of $639,000. It then donated the land to Hubbard County.”

Hubbard County Land Commissioner Chip Lohmeier said the property would be managed for forestry, public recreation and wildlife habitat.

“We try to mimic nature,” Lohmeier said.

That means the occasional timber harvest, he said.

Public recreation includes activities such as hunting, hiking and bird-watching.

ADVERTISEMENT

The land provides habitat for deer, black bears, wild turkeys, ruffed grouse and nongame species, such as eagles, hawks and songbirds.

200 acres in Pine River Watershed

Five parcels in the Pine River Watershed, totaling 200.52 acres, are surrounded by 105,000 acres of Crow Wing County-owned land.

This $436,900 purchase was also recorded on Oct. 27.

The SWCD purchased the land from two couples, then donated it to Crow Wing County, which will manage it for timber production and wildlife habitat.

“The more we can keep forests as forests, the more we’re going to be able to keep this water clear and good so when it comes down to the Twin Cities, people don’t have to pay as much money to treat it,” said Crow Wing SWCD Manager Melissa Barrick, who serves as the project manager.

The release says the Pine River Watershed ranked No. 3 among 27 watersheds “in terms of private forests important for drinking water supply in seven states: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.”

It further states the USDA Forest Service’s “Forests, Water and People: Drinking water supply and forest lands in the Northeast and Midwest United States,” published in June 2009, ranked the Mississippi headwaters No. 7 and the Leech Lake River watershed No. 9.

Easement outreach continuesThe $1.6 million grant covered the land acquisitions in both counties, plus $107,000 for contract, legal and appraisal work related to those purchases, including a contract with Walker-based Northern Waters Land Trust, which coordinated the acquisition process among landowners and partners, gathered necessary documents and ensured reporting requirements were met.

ADVERTISEMENT

The balance will fund permanent Reinvest in Minnesota (RIM) easements with willing landowners.

The grant was awarded on July 1, 2021 and runs through June 30, 2025.

Crow Wing SWCD staff is reviewing landowners’ easement applications, which are ranked. Easement outreach continues in Hubbard and Cass counties. RIM easements are held by the Board of Soil and Water Resources and monitored by SWCDs.

Thirty-three percent of sales tax revenue from the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment, which Minnesota voters passed in 2008, is allocated to the Outdoor Heritage Fund.

Outdoor Heritage Funds may only be spent to restore, protect and enhance wetlands, prairies, forests and habitat for fish, game and wildlife.

Land acquired with Outdoor Heritage Funds must be open to public hunting and fishing.