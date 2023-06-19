Crow Wing River 1W1P informational meeting

Crow Wing River 1W1P informationThe Crow Wing River One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) partnership will be hosting two public kickoff events.

A Park Rapids meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 at the Northwoods Bank Community meeting room.

The goal is to provide information on the planning process and receive input for water plan priorities. The event will be an open house style with several opportunities to learn about the planning process and provide input on priority resources.

There will be two informational presentations, one at 4:30 p.m. and the other at 5:15 p.m.

Another meeting will be hosted from 4-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 at the Nisswa Community Center.

Survey for feedback available online at the Hubbard County SWCD website or here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdxGqck7nGmsppPIu13ZWSGOI15KFSmWw6yFcYIUVEbbLC48g/viewform .