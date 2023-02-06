99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Creosote buildup ignites chimney at Two Inlets home

Firefighters cleaned it out before much damage could occur.

020423.N.PRE.2InletsChimneyFire.jpg
Park Rapids Firefighters quickly put down a fire that started in the chimney of a Two Inlets home on Jan. 27, 2023 due to a buildup of creosote.
Contributed / Joe Carlson
By Staff reports
February 06, 2023 10:35 AM
Park Rapids Fire Department personnel extinguished a chimney fire Friday, Jan. 27 in Two Inlets.

According to Fire Chief Joe Carlson, he was the first on the scene when the fire was paged out at 2:28 p.m. to the 31000 block of Two Inlets Drive. Responding to the call were 10 firefighters, one engine, two tankers and one pump vehicle.

Upon arrival, Carlson said, he met a Becker County deputy in the driveway and asked him if the situation was getting better or worse, and the deputy said it was getting better. “It was a pretty loud noise when he arrived,” said Carlson.

Carlson said he investigated the scene, outside and inside, before apparatus arrived. He noticed there was a wooden deck adjacent to the chimney.

“We responded with one engine and one tanker,” he said. “We had two other vehicles in route that I turned around and sent back. On scene, we had 11 (personnel).”

He said a crew went up on the roof and used airpacks to break the creosote out of the chimney.

“It took quite a little while to get all of it out,” he said. “We weren’t able to bust through the crust in the chimney right away. The owner of the building said that they’d only started burning wood about three weeks ago. Obviously, there was a lot of buildup there. I’m not sure what happened there.

020423.N.PRE.CreosotePile.jpg
Park Rapids firefighters removed this heap of creosote from a chimney that caught fire Jan. 27, 2023 at a home in Two Inlets.
Contributed / Joe Carlson

“We cleaned out as best we could. We’re not chimney swifts, obviously, so we recommended that (the owner) had somebody look at it before using that chimney again, cleaned out anything that was still burning in there and turned everything off.”

Fortunately, the homeowner had a secondary source of heat, Carlson said. “We ventilated the house as best we could with fans. It’s a Catch-22 when it’s this cold, that we try to get the smoke out as quickly as we can and get everything buttoned back up to keep it warm. And then we turned it back over to the owner.”

Firefighters spent just over an hour on the scene, he said.

Asked about the extent of the damage, Carlson noted that the owner asked home whether there was a crack in the chimney.

“We don’t have a way of looking into that,” he said. “We’re not chimney professionals. We’re the people who come and put the fire out. I don’t know if he had any damage or not.”

At the end of the call, he said, everybody was OK and the grateful family was back in their home.

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDSPARK RAPIDS FIRE DEPARTMENTFIRES
