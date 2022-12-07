Creating a Green Future focus of Dec. 16 conference

Anyone interested in creating a better world for future generations is invited to attend the 8th Fire Green Jobs Conference at Northern Lights Casino in Walker Friday, Dec. 16.

The conference is sponsored by Honor the Earth. Admission is free, and breakfast and lunch will be provided.

“I have invited high school juniors and seniors, college students, professionals, tribal leaders, educators and community folks,” event coordinator Annie Humprey said. “This is a conference for everyone.”

The daytime session will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an optional self care session from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Register online at actionnetwork.org/events/the-8th-fire-green-jobs-conference.

Topics covered will include solar installation, sustainable building, electrical systems, hempcrete, honoring/caring for elders, plant medicine, early childhood curriculum development, climate adaptation plans, the arts, jobs in finance, building projects and indigenous knowledge.

Presenters will focus on green businesses, climate, environment, sustainability and the smart growth of Indigenous communities. Go to honorearth.org/greenconference for a complete schedule of events.

At 6 p.m. legendary arctic explorer, author, entrepreneur and environmentalist Will Steger will introduce his new documentary “After Antarctica.” After the film, he will hold a question and answer season.

The green movement

According to event organizers, Native communities are leading the green movement with sustainable construction materials like hemp and solar heating.

Conference goers will be able Interact with leading experts already engaged in the green economy at various levels. They will also have the opportunity to network.

The 8th Fire refers to an ancient prophecy that says Indigenous People will come forward with their knowledge, connecting with western knowledge, and from this union a new people will emerge.

“The time has been crucial for years,” Humphrey said. “This conference will educate and inspire students, professionals and community folks to take action and find where they want to fit in this green economy. We will have important conversations and figure out how to take some real action towards a greener future for the young generation that has already arrived.”

Ojibwe language and culture

Waaseginiwikwe (Monique Paulson) of White Earth has been active in the Ojibwe language and culture revitalization for over 15 years.

A licensed early childhood teacher, with a master of education degree focused on Indigenous language revitalization, she is uniquely aware of the challenges of navigating the responsibilities of educating children as Anishinaabe individuals with strong identities and language and cultural knowledge. She has spent the last several years creating opportunities for the youngest community members to connect with language and themselves as Ojibwe people.

Currently, she is collaborating with the next generation of early childhood teachers at Leech Lake Tribal College to strengthen Ojibwe early childhood education.

“We have been revitalizing our language for decades,” Humphrey said. “We try hard to keep our culture alive by teaching our children and grandchildren what our parents and grandparents taught us.”

Sioux chef Sean Sherman has earned the highest award as a world-wide chef. He is the morning keynote speaker. He will be talking about the health benefits of a natural diet. Contributed / Green Jobs Conference

Other presenters

Red Lake Nation member Robert Blake will speak to the entire group right after lunch. He is the CEO of Solar Bear Installations.



Red Lake Nation member Robert Blake will speak to the entire group right after lunch. He is the CEO of Solar Bear Installations.

Grassroots Development’s Sustainability and Design Coordinator Sydney (Glup) Kenny will provide a multifaceted perspective in the building/construction industry, focusing on how projects benefit the environment, balance regional economies and create space for healthy human development.

Gwe Gasco is a solar thermal sales and marketing representative for 8th Fire Solar. His goal is to stimulate tribal economies and reduce energy dependency. Born and raised in the White Earth nation, he sees renewable energy and traditional native views of harmony with one's environment as going hand-in-hand.