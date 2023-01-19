STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cook newly crowned Century’s top speller

Twenty-six competitors from fifth through eighth grade reached the finals, with two voluntarily withdrawing from Wednesday’s oral competition.

SpellingChamps011823.E.PRE.jpg
Ryan Cook, a sixth grader, took top honors at the 2023 Century Middle School Spelling Bee. Eighth grader Danika Jenson, at center, won second place. Lana Gravdahl, a fifth grader, captured third.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
January 19, 2023 08:33 AM
After 10 rounds, sixth grader Ryan Cook correctly spelled “acrid” and “retribution” to become the 2023 Century Middle School Spelling Bee champ.

Danika Jenson, an eighth grader, took second place at Wednesday’s contest. She was tripped up by “defunct” in the final round.

They both advance to the regional spelling bee on Feb. 8 in Thief River Falls.

Third place honors went to Lana Gravdahl, a fifth grader.

CenturySpellingBeeWIDE011823.N.PRE.jpg
The 2023 spelling bee was held at the Park Rapids Area High School auditorium.
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Sponsored by the Park Rapids Century PTA, the spelling bee was held at the Park Rapids Area High School auditorium.

Judges were Lora Nelson, Teresa Martine and Kristin Maaninga. Jeremy Nelson pronounced words for the contestants.

In addition to trophies and one-year subscription to Encyclopedia Britannica, Cook won a $75 Amazon gift card and Jenson a $50 Amazon gift card. Gravdahl earned a $25 gift card.

