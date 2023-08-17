Concordia alumni invited to Park Rapids corn feed

Concordia College-Moorhead is holding a Cobber Corn Feed at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at Heartland Park.

Hosted by Jeff Cadwell (class of 1989), the event is for all Concordia alumni, students, parents, friends and prospective students in the area. It is one of 15 Cobber Corn Feeds being held this summer in six states.

Corn and a main dish will be provided. Guests may bring a side dish or dessert to share. RSVPs are preferred via https://concordiacollege.regfox.com/2023-park-rapids-corn-feed .