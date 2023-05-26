Community turns out for cemetery cleanup

The morning of Saturday, May 20 found parishioners, non-parishioners, adults and children putting truth to the proverb, “Many hands make light work.”

Fifteen adults and four children raked and blew leaves, cut trees, removed debris, mowed and trimmed grass, leaving Our Lady of the Pines Cemeteries in Nevis looking better than when they arrived.

The cemetery committee had put out for the calls, and the response was a show of time, effort, and community support to beautify Lakeside and Woodlawn cemeteries. Volunteers came with work gloves on and brought rakes, leaf blowers, tarps, tractor mowers, chainsaws, leaf/debris bags and more.

Cleanup started at 9 a.m. and was complete by 11 a.m. Volunteers were then treated to a lunch prepared by Northwoods Café.