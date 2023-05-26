99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community turns out for cemetery cleanup

Cleanup was completed in under two hours May 20 at Lakeside and Woodlawn cemeteries.

052723.N.PRE.BoyCleaningStatue.jpg
A young volunteer cleans a statue of the Virgin Mary during the cleanup May 20, 2023, at the Our Lady of the Pines Cemeteries in Nevis.
Contributed / Steven Hankey
By Staff reports
Today at 9:48 AM

The morning of Saturday, May 20 found parishioners, non-parishioners, adults and children putting truth to the proverb, “Many hands make light work.”

052723.N.PRE.CemeteryCleanup.jpg
Four children and 15 adults helped clean up the Our Lady of the Pines Cemeteries in Nevis on May 20, 2023.
Contributed / Steven Hankey

Fifteen adults and four children raked and blew leaves, cut trees, removed debris, mowed and trimmed grass, leaving Our Lady of the Pines Cemeteries in Nevis looking better than when they arrived.

The cemetery committee had put out for the calls, and the response was a show of time, effort, and community support to beautify Lakeside and Woodlawn cemeteries. Volunteers came with work gloves on and brought rakes, leaf blowers, tarps, tractor mowers, chainsaws, leaf/debris bags and more.

Cleanup started at 9 a.m. and was complete by 11 a.m. Volunteers were then treated to a lunch prepared by Northwoods Café.

By Staff reports
